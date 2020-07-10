CORONAVIRUS

Donald Trump Gets 'An F' For Fractions In Coronavirus Testing Tweet

"The Math Department at Trump University was severely underfunded," one person replied on Twitter.

President Donald Trump was ridiculed and scorned in equal measure on Thursday over this tweet about testing for the coronavirus:

Trump’s falsehood that the United States is only seeing a spike in new infections because more testing is being carried out was met with anger.

Met with mirth was the president’s claim that he was trying to set the record straight “for the 1/100th time.”

