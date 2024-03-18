PoliticsDonald TrumpNew York

Donald Trump Can’t Pay $464 Million Bond In NY Fraud Case

The former president says it's "a practical impossibility" to post the $464 million bond in order to appeal his conviction in a civil fraud case.
Paul Blumenthal
Former President Donald Trump told a New York State court that obtaining the approximately $464 million needed to meet bond on the appeal of his civil fraud conviction is “a practical impossibility” in a new filing on Monday.

A New York State judge convicted Trump of civil fraud on Feb. 16 for falsifying the business records of his Trump Organization for years. The court ordered Trump to pay $355 million to cover the amount he gained due to his fraud, plus interest. In total, Trump was ordered to pay out more than $464 million.

Trump appealed the decision on Feb. 26. In order for the appeal to move forward, Trump must post bond by providing the court with the full amount owed in judgment.

