Donald Trump Says He Will Surrender On Thursday In Georgia

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump says he will turn himself in Thursday at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

The former president confirmed earlier reports of his surrender date with his own fiery Truth Social post on Monday evening.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,’ but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

District Attorney Fani Willis had given the former president and his 18 co-conspirators until noon on Friday to surrender following his indictment by a Fulton County grand jury on Aug. 14.

Fulton County prosecutors have charged Trump under Georgia’s racketeering and corrupt organizations statutes, accusing the Republican of hatching a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election so he could remain in office.

The president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former law professor John Eastman also face multiple criminal charges.

Advertisement

Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Aug. 13. Mike Stobe via Getty Images

Earlier on Monday, the Fulton County district attorney’s office set Trump’s bond at $200,000.

The pretrial release terms also bar Trump, who is a 2024 presidential candidate, from intimidating his co-defendants or witnesses, online or in person.

An order signed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee stated, “The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

“The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

Though Trump is facing criminal charges in four separate matters, the Fulton County case is the first of the four to set cash bail for the self-proclaimed billionaire.

Advertisement

He was released on personal recognizance after being booked in Miami for his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

In Washington, D.C., Trump was ordered not to communicate with witnesses and/or co-defendants in the federal election subversion case without his lawyer present.

He was instructed to use a lawyer if communicating with anyone involved in his New York City hush money case.

Last week, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said Trump and the co-defendants won’t be getting any special treatment when they show up for arraignment.

“It doesn’t matter your status. We have a mug shot ready for you. Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices,” he told NPR.