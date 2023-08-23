Trump Is Hosting $100,000-Per-Plate Dinner For Cash-Strapped Rudy Giuliani. Snark Is Served.

Donald Trump is hosting a $100,000-per-person fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani, his cash-strapped former lawyer and alleged co-conspirator in the attempted overthrow of 2020 election results, a New York Times reporter shared Tuesday.
The former president appears to be following through on a reported promise to help Giuliani after the former mayor of New York City went to Mar-a-Lago with his own lawyer to plead with Trump to pay Giuliani’s mounting legal bills.
The New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher shared an invitation for the Sept. 7 event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which touted a roundtable with “President” Trump and Giuliani and then a dinner with “America’s Mayor.”
Giuliani, who was indicted for election interference in Georgia along with Trump, faces legal and financial jeopardy elsewhere as well. He is being sued by Dominion and Smartmatic for falsely claiming that their voting services swayed the 2020 election in President Joe Biden’s favor. He is also being sued for defamation by two Georgia election workers and by a former employee who accused him of coercing her into sex.
But many critics on social media weren’t feeling sympathy for Giuliani, opting to roast the fundraising dinner on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
