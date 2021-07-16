Trump's Weird New Claim About Garbage Stars Lights Up Twitter

Donald Trump once vowed he’d hire only “the best and most serious people” as president. Now, he’s admitting he hired “garbage” instead.
In a new statement, Trump attacked the members of his administration who are now speaking out in a wave of new books, saying, “Nobody had ever heard of some of these people” until he hired them.
“Many say I am the greatest star-maker of all time,” Trump stated. “But some of the stars I produced are actually made of garbage.”
He also called them “losers” who “talk, talk, talk!”
In another statement, Trump attacked Gen. Mark Milley ― his hand-selected pick as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff ― who said in a new book that he worried Trump would try to use the military to stay in power and compared him to Hitler. Trump said he hired Milley only because his former defense secretary, James Mattis, “could not stand him.”
“I often act counter to people’s advice who I don’t respect,” Trump said, despite the fact that he hired both Mattis and Milley.
Trump has previously attacked Mattis as well as both of his attorneys general, Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions, along with Rex Tillerson (secretary of state), John Bolton (national security adviser), H.R. McMaster (national security adviser) John Kelly (Homeland Security secretary and White House chief of staff) and Mike Pence (vice president).
