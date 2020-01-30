Last Year's Economic Growth Slowest Of Trump's Presidency, New Figures Reveal

The economy grew 2.3% last year in the weakest performance of President Donald Trump’s time in office, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

Trump promised annual economic growth — measured by gross domestic product — of at least 3%.

The slowdown was attributed to the continuing costs and uncertainty of Trump’s trade war, and a consumer spending dip in the final quarter. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the current $21.7 trillion U.S. economy, fell as job gains slowed to 1.8% from 3.2% in the previous quarter.

Many experts have derided Trump’s massive tax cut passed in 2017, largely benefiting corporations, as a short-lived “sugar rush” that failed to trigger significant business investment and a new level of sustained growth as deficits zoomed.

Despite the economy’s moderate showing last year, it racked up an 11th year in the nation’s record-breaking stretch of economic expansion.