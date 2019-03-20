President Donald Trump appears determined to have the last word in his ongoing Twitter beef with George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

But Conway, a lawyer who contends the president is mentally unstable and incompetent, doesn’t seem prepared to let the feud die anytime soon.

Trump on Wednesday morning launched a blistering attack on Conway for a second straight day. He called him “a stone cold LOSER” and a “husband from hell” who was “VERY jealous” of his wife’s success:

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

Trump also said he “barely” knew Conway, a claim that has been contradicted by CNN analyst Ryan Lizza, who pointed out that Conway actually introduced Trump to Kellyanne Conway.

Conway fired back just 19 minutes later.

Trump seemed “determined to prove” Conway’s claim that he has a narcissistic personality disorder, he wrote.

You seem determined to prove my point. Good for you! #NarcissisticPersonalityDisorder https://t.co/ZSpb3UXVPC — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 20, 2019

Conway followed up with these additional posts:

My thoughts are: I suspect—just to pick two distinctions at random—that your candidate didn’t (1) show signs of serious mental instability and (2) have command over the world’s second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons. Am I right? https://t.co/s2gKyzgg7Y — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 20, 2019

The President of the United States. https://t.co/ZSpb3UXVPC — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 20, 2019

Conway has frequently criticized Trump in recent months, despite his wife’s lofty White House position.

He’s given Trump a mocking degree “honor,” trollingly rewritten the presidential oath and repeatedly questioned Trump’s mental health.

Trump responded Tuesday, using his favorite social media platform to call Conway a “total loser.” He also shared his 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale’s earlier attack on Conway.

Conway, meanwhile, told The Washington Post that his anti-Trump tweets were his way of getting the frustrations about the White House “off my chest” so he can “move on with my life that day.”

It’s also “so I don’t end up screaming at” his wife about it,” he added.

Political commentators have made much of the dynamic between George and Kellyanne Conway, given their decidedly anti- and pro-Trump stances. Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” on Tuesday speculated that George Conway was channeling his wife’s true feelings with his tweets.