President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out on Twitter against George Conway, husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway and a frequent critic of the president.

Trump retweeted his 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale’s rant against George Conway, which claimed the president turned down the attorney for a job he “desperately wanted.”

“He hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success,” Parscale had tweeted. “POTUS doesn’t even know him!”

The president shared Parscale’s unconfirmed mutterings to his nearly 60 million followers with the added comment, “A total loser!”

George Conway regularly mocks his wife’s boss on Twitter, recently claiming he believes Trump could have narcissistic personality disorder, a mental condition characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance and a lack of empathy.

“Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job!” he tweeted Tuesday in response to Trump’s attack.

Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job! https://t.co/Dk9bI3sBs7 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2019

George Conway also shared Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey’s tweet fact-checking Parscale’s claims, which noted that the attorney wasn’t fired from the Justice Department but instead chose to drop out of consideration for a position there.

“Okay, so they lie,” George Conway wrote in his retweet. “We already knew that. Yawn.”

Okay, so they lie. We knew that already. Yawn. https://t.co/WxVHfkIXob — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2019

Kellyanne Conway on Monday tried once again to distance herself from her husband’s comments, telling Fox News that she doesn’t “share” his concerns over Trump.

“I have four kids and I was getting them out of the house this morning to talk to the president about substance, so I may not be up to speed on all of them,” Kellyanne Conway said, referring to her husband’s tweets.

George Conway has used his platform in recent years to poke holes in the Trump administration’s claims about a variety of topics, from immigration to his alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

In November, the Corgi fanatic wrote an op-ed in The New York Times bashing Trump’s interim attorney general pick to replace ousted Jeff Sessions. He called Matt Whitaker’s nomination “unconstitutional” given his previous comments criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.