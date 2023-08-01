Donald Trump derided his Republican 2024 rivals on Monday by suggesting what they would really be competing for in the first GOP primary debate.

The former president wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President”!

Trump has vowed to skip the event that Fox News is hosting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23. He previously called Fox a “hostile network” and said he shouldn’t have to respond to candidates trailing him so far in the polls.

Truth Social

Trump is currently the GOP frontrunner by a country mile.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday put Trump on 54 percentage points.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in second spot, 37 points behind.

DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have so far qualified to appear on the debate stage with Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are among the field yet to make the cut.