Donald Trump Poses With Goya Products One Day After Ivanka Tweets Support

President Donald Trump may be setting himself for a new gig after he leaves office ― as a spokesman for Goya Foods.

The president posted a pic on Instagram Wednesday that showed him at his desk with a variety of Goya products, including cookies, coconut milk and adobo.

Trump’s promo pic came a day after his daughter Ivanka Trump posted a Twitter selfie with a can of black beans, posing as if she were a spokesmodel on “The Price Is Right.”

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Both Trump photos came in reaction to a boycott against Goya that began after CEO Robert Unanue said that the country is “truly blessed” to be under Trump’s leadership.

But the pics may violate the Code of Federal Regulations, which states that employees “shall not use or permit the use of his Government position or title or any authority associated with his public office to endorse any product.”

HuffPost reached out to the White House about the possible violation, but it didn’t immediately respond.

White House specialty media director Carolina Hurley earlier sidestepped the ethics violation question by blaming the media and the co-called cancel culture.

“Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration ― one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community,” Hurley told The Hill. “Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the U.S. and has every right to express her personal support.”

