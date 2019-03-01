Twitter Users Urge Russia To Catch And Release Trump's SAT Scores, Grades

Taking a page from Donald Trump’s campaign strategy, Twitter users are calling on Russia to obtain and release the president’s SAT scores and grades.

Just hours before Kremlin hackers attempted to break into the Democratic National Committee’s servers during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump publicly challenged Russia to find Hilary Clinton’s emails, which he claimed could have contained classified information.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Trump said at a press conference in July 2016, referring to emails deleted from the private account Clinton used when she was secretary of state. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

Trump’s grades aren’t classified. But it’s apparently important to the president that they stay secret. His former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress on Wednesday that the president once ordered him to contact all of Trump’s former schools and threaten them with legal action if they released the information.

If Trump’s appeal to Russia shook loose the first trove of Democratic emails to Wikileaks, the same tactic might also work with the Kremlin for his grades, SAT scores — and maybe even his tax returns — Twitter users concluded. So they’re giving it a try:

Russia, if you're listening, I hope you’re able to find Donald Trump's SAT scores that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 27, 2019

RUSSIA IF YOU'RE LISTENING IF YOU FIND TRUMPS SAT SCORES AND GRADES WE WOULD LOVE TO SEE THEM! — Sandy (@Shabanu3) February 28, 2019

Russia if you're listening I hope that you're able to find Trump's pre-k, kindergarten, elementary, Middle, High school, Regents scores, SAT scores and College grades that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press! #TrumpFail — Bosslady2U (@mychelle138) March 1, 2019

Russia, if you're listening, release Donald Trump's grades and SATs. Please post to all Facebook groups and Twitter accounts you have purchased and/or infiltrated. @JuliaDavisNews @Kasparov63 @NickKristof — patiently parsing (@j2ooj) February 27, 2019

Man, how bad must those #Trump grades have been if he had #MichaelCohen threaten his schools if they released them? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 28, 2019

You listening Russia? If you know what Trump's SAT scores and grades are would you give them to Wikileaks. The devine Ms. M is curious. So am I. — Richard Saunders (@BoycottUtah) February 28, 2019

@Snowden, you have a mission. Do you wish to accept? Julian Assange @wikileaks doesn’t seem to have what it takes to find anything more than emails...no tax return, SAT scores, and come to think of it, he was only able to find info that benefited @realDonaldTrump 🤔 #PaidSpy — David Oller (@JohnDavidOller) February 28, 2019

I want to see the Long Form SAT. — Elwood Salvo (@ElwoodSalvo) February 28, 2019