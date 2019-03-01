Twitter Users Urge Russia To Catch And Release Trump's SAT Scores, Grades

Taking a page from Donald Trump’s campaign strategy, Twitter users are calling on Russia to obtain and release the president’s SAT scores and grades.
Just hours before Kremlin hackers attempted to break into the Democratic National Committee’s servers during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump publicly challenged Russia to find Hilary Clinton’s emails, which he claimed could have contained classified information.
“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Trump said at a press conference in July 2016, referring to emails deleted from the private account Clinton used when she was secretary of state. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”
Trump’s grades aren’t classified. But it’s apparently important to the president that they stay secret. His former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress on Wednesday that the president once ordered him to contact all of Trump’s former schools and threaten them with legal action if they released the information.
If Trump’s appeal to Russia shook loose the first trove of Democratic emails to Wikileaks, the same tactic might also work with the Kremlin for his grades, SAT scores — and maybe even his tax returns — Twitter users concluded. So they’re giving it a try: