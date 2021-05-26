Former President Donald Trump hauled out his familiar catchphrases Tuesday to respond to reports that a special grand jury has been convened to hear evidence against the Trump Organization.

In a rambling statement on his blog, Trump managed to include “witch hunt,” “hoax” and “rigged.”

“This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it’s never stopped,” he wrote on his website.

Manhattan’s district attorney, who reportedly convened the panel, is likely exploring the “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization,” according to NBC News, which cited court documents.

The potential crimes “could include falsifying business records, insurance fraud and tax fraud,” the network added. DA Cyrus Vance has not confirmed the grand jury.

Trump’s statement cited other investigations into his conduct, calling both impeachments a “hoax” before turning again to his ongoing present predicament.

“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” he said.

Trump added that he did a great a job as president and, oh yeah, the election was stolen.

“Our Country is broken, our elections are rigged, corrupt, and stolen, our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!” he said.

The grand jury signals an escalation of criminal investigations into Trump and his business. The New York state attorney general revealed last week that her office had joined the Manhattan DA’s criminal probe.