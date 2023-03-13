What's Hot

See Then-And-Now Image Of Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan Melting Hearts Everywhere

Interested In A 'Damp Lifestyle'? These 11 Habits Will Get You Started.

US, UK Take Extraordinary Steps To Stem Fallout From Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Oscars 2023: See The Complete Winners List

Olivia Wilde Skips The Oscars But Stuns In A Leather Bra At The After-Party

Do You Text Your Grandkids? Read This Before Accidentally Making A Big Mistake.

GOP Senator: McCarthy Was Wrong To Give Tucker Carlson Exclusive Access To Jan. 6 Video

Sandra Oh's Reaction To 'Everything Everywhere' Best Picture Win Is Pure Joy

Andrew Garfield Gave Us Yet Another Oscars Meme Minutes Into The Ceremony

John Travolta Makes ‘Grease’ Reference In Moving Nod To Olivia Newton-John At Oscars

Hugh Grant Seems To Roll His Eyes After Painful Oscars Red Carpet Interview

Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors Subtly Comfort Angela Bassett After Oscars Loss

PoliticsDonald TrumpCampaign Financestormy daniels

Trump Will Not Testify In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Investigation

No former U.S. president has ever been charged with a crime. That could soon change.
Ryan Grenoble

National Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump will not testify before a grand jury investigating hush money payments made to an adult film star during the 2016 election by his then-attorney.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC News Monday that the former president has “no plans” to sit for the grand jury convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors may be poised to bring criminal charges in the case, which concerns a $130,000 payment Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Cohen, who is scheduled to appear before the grand jury Monday, pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws over the payment and served a year in federal prison.

A search warrant affidavit unsealed in 2019 suggests Trump was closely involved in the decision to pay Daniels and another woman who says she had an affair with Trump.

Trump denies he ever had a relationship with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and has dismissed the suit as a “witch hunt.”

No former U.S. president has ever been charged with a crime.

In addition to the long-running Daniels probe, Trump remains under investigation for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol; the tranche of classified documents he took with him when he left office; and his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ryan Grenoble - National Reporter, HuffPost

National Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community