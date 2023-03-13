Trump Will Not Testify In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Investigation

Donald Trump will not testify before a grand jury investigating hush money payments made to an adult film star during the 2016 election by his then-attorney.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC News Monday that the former president has “no plans” to sit for the grand jury convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors may be poised to bring criminal charges in the case, which concerns a $130,000 payment Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Cohen, who is scheduled to appear before the grand jury Monday, pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws over the payment and served a year in federal prison.

A search warrant affidavit unsealed in 2019 suggests Trump was closely involved in the decision to pay Daniels and another woman who says she had an affair with Trump.

Trump denies he ever had a relationship with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and has dismissed the suit as a “witch hunt.”

No former U.S. president has ever been charged with a crime.