President Donald Trump on Tuesday night boasted on Twitter how it had been “a great day for Republicans” and “a great day for our Country!”
Many fellow tweeters, however, disagreed with Trump’s assessment.
Some noted how a GOP-requested witness, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, had in his congressional impeachment inquiry hearing against Trump rejected “conspiracy theories” embraced by the president.
“It’s opposites day, apparently,” tweeted one person. “This tweet has been brought to you from Upside Down World,” added another.
