Donald Trump finally appeared to acknowledge the looming end of his time in office early Thursday morning with a boast about having had “the greatest first term in presidential history.”

Twitter users immediately took the outgoing president to task over his brazen claim. Many recalled his administration’s scandals and failures — including its catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 360,000 people nationwide. Others simply scoffed at the brag.

Trump released the statement, which some of his supporters speculated was worded in such a way to indicate the president would continue to challenge the result or even run in 2024, via White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

It was posted soon after Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The president was at the time banned from posting on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after using his accounts to encourage rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in his name.

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification:



“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our... — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

...fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

“Are you fucking kidding me? It was a GD train wreck from the moment it pulled out of the station,” one critic responded to the president’s statement.

Added another: “Just go away.”

The greatest first term in history! 🙈🙉 pic.twitter.com/9MKWb3C1Zm — Alec King (@printerman1968) January 7, 2021

"represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history"



Does it though? Was it the greatest? pic.twitter.com/KeakrdZLHw — gem✨ (@GemmaMcDx) January 7, 2021

Narrator voice: It was actually not the greatest first term in presidential history. pic.twitter.com/bZS5iwgARZ — Martin Sahlin (@monkeybeach) January 7, 2021

Who knew the greatest first term in history would end with a failed insurrection? Lol.



So, when NY indicts him in two weeks, does he want to go to Attica or Sing Sing? — Cheese! (@Cheese_Ho12) January 7, 2021

So the coup failed. This time, democracy prevailed. Trump still has not conceded. He’s been beaten to a pulp. Incited a riot. Killed over 350,000 with his incompetence. Been impeached. Then he had the balls to call it “the greatest first term” in history.



Just go away. — Rich Berger (@richberger5) January 7, 2021

I can’t stop laughing!! “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history”.... are you fucking kidding me? It was a GD train wreck from the moment it pulled out of the station. — Old Austin Hippie (@sro1962) January 7, 2021

“The end of the greatest first term in presidential history” pic.twitter.com/FTnDhPRno4 — Will Crook (@wgjcrook) January 7, 2021

