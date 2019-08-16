WEIRD NEWS

'Can He Find It On A Map?' Twitter Users Mock Trump's Plan To Buy Greenland

The president has reportedly asked aides to look into purchasing the island from Denmark.

President Donald Trump has reportedly asked his advisers to research the United States purchasing Greenland from Denmark. 

Both The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press reported on the plan, with the Journal saying the discussions had “varying degrees of seriousness” and an AP source calling it “not serious.”  

Former Denmark Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen wondered if the idea was an out-of-season April Fool’s Day jokeMSNBC’s Rachel Maddow cracked that Trump would turn Greenland into a golf course once the glaciers melted due to climate change. And the reports caused #Greenland to trend on Twitter, where the plan received given a frosty reception from Trump’s critics: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Greenland
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Greenland
CONVERSATIONS