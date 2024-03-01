Trump Says He Is ‘Absolutely’ Considering Gov. Greg Abbott As Potential VP Pick

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner in the Republican presidential primary, said on Thursday that he is considering Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) as a potential running mate.
In a joint interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump said the governor is “absolutely” included on his vice presidential shortlist.
“Certainly, he would be somebody that I would very much consider,” Trump said in a joint appearance with Abbott.
Trump praised Abbott as a “spectacular man,” adding that he was honored to receive his endorsement this past November.
Abbott, though, told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that he remains focused on Texas and helping Trump win re-election in his current position as governor.
“That means helping him find the right vice presidential candidate who will help President Trump get elected and then help him be successful when he does get elected,” Abbott said. “I think there’s so many people other than myself who are best situated for that.”
Abbott also told CBS Wednesday he intends to run for re-election as his current term is set to expire in 2026.
Asked who else is part of his VP shortlist, Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who withdrew from the GOP presidential race last year and has since campaigned with him, was another contender.
“I mean, he was OK as a candidate, but he didn’t want to talk about himself. He’s a very good man,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “For me, he’s unbelievable. He’s a surrogate.”
In a Fox News town hall earlier this month, Trump acknowledged Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential candidate who has since left the party, were all “solid” choices for him to consider.
But DeSantis, who ended his presidential run after failing to gain traction with GOP primary voters, has reportedly said he is not interested in the job.