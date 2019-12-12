POLITICS

Greta Thunberg Fires Donald Trump's 'Anger Management' Insult Right Back At Him

The 16-year-old environmental activist had a sassy response to Trump's "Chill Greta" attack.

Greta Thunberg has once again mocked President Donald Trump with his own insulting words about her.

Trump on Thursday used Twitter to criticize the 16-year-old after Time magazine named her over him as Person of the Year.

“So ridiculous,” wrote the president, who has repeatedly called the climate crisis a “hoax” and whose administration is pursuing an anti-environmental agenda.

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” Trump added. “Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg responded by changing her bio on Twitter:

Thunberg hit back the same way in September, when Trump sarcastically called her “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” She changed her Twitter bio to read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” 

News website JOE responded to Trump’s latest slap at the teenager with an amusing parody of British department store John Lewis’ 2019 holiday ad:

Other tweeters nailed the hypocrisy of Trump saying someone else should tackle an anger management problem:

