Greta Thunberg has once again mocked President Donald Trump with his own insulting words about her.

Trump on Thursday used Twitter to criticize the 16-year-old after Time magazine named her over him as Person of the Year.

“So ridiculous,” wrote the president, who has repeatedly called the climate crisis a “hoax” and whose administration is pursuing an anti-environmental agenda.

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” Trump added. “Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Thunberg responded by changing her bio on Twitter:

Thunberg hit back the same way in September, when Trump sarcastically called her “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” She changed her Twitter bio to read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

News website JOE responded to Trump’s latest slap at the teenager with an amusing parody of British department store John Lewis’ 2019 holiday ad:

Other tweeters nailed the hypocrisy of Trump saying someone else should tackle an anger management problem:

Greta must work on her anger management problem? Are you serious? I can’t believe Trump is this petty, dumb, and blackhearted to bully a 16-year-old kid out of pure jealousy that she made the cover of Time Magazine for Person of the Year over him. Trump needs to deal with it. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 12, 2019

Greta Thunberg is dedicating her life fighting climate change because her generation has to deal with the rising seas, wildfires, hurricanes, food shortages, and hell on Earth because of all the rich old people like Trump sucking this planet dry for oil like vampires. Be best. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 12, 2019

Remember when making a joke about a child was the worst possible sin in American politics? That was a week ago. https://t.co/g3wmUSuOBU — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) December 12, 2019

WTF is wrong with you? Seek help. https://t.co/wk96i0WYRW — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) December 12, 2019

How can a man who bullies and insults a young teenage girl be the President!? Totally insane. Go away already. https://t.co/7zQOD18BQc — Eva Fragiskatos680 (@EvaFragiskatos) December 12, 2019