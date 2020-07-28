‘Trump Grifts, You Die’: New Ad Rips President For Profiting Amid Pandemic

A new ad from a progressive PAC hits at President Donald Trump and his family for attempting to profit off the presidency in the middle of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that’s claimed nearly 150,000 American lives.

The “Trump Grifts, You Die” spot from MeidasTouch shows Trump attempting to steer government business to his own properties, and it highlights the Chinese government awarding trademarks to Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and White House adviser.

The spot also includes presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway offering what she bluntly called a “free commercial” for Ivanka Trump-branded products, as well as Trump using his office to promote the products of his supporters:

“Trump — and his family — have turned the White House into the Home Shopping Network and have brought humiliation to the nation,” the super PAC said in a statement released with the video calling the coronavirus-related economic downturn the “Trump Depression.”

MeidasTouch was founded by Ben Meiselas, the attorney who represented former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his settlement with the NFL, along with his two brothers.

MeidasTouch said last week it was launching a six-figure ad buy in support of former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas.

The typically deep-red state hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since selecting Jimmy Carter in 1976, but polls show the state to be surprisingly close in 2020.

The latest polling average has Trump and Biden locked in a tie at 46.2% each.

