A South Carolina group of Republicans has signaled it supports former President Donald Trump in a manner that some might find hair-raising.

The Greenville County Republican Party’s new logo features the standard elephant logo used by other GOP groups, but with a unique addition: a swath of hair meant to mimic the former president’s trademark combover.

Greenville GOP Chairman Jeff Davis told the Charleston Post & Courier that the new logo is meant to show the rift between the more establishment style of conservatism and the populist, right-wing brand of politics embraced by Trump and his supporters.

“It is very difficult for the average citizen to differentiate between one GOP and another GOP,” Davis told the paper. “That’s what we’re trying to do; we want to help people distinguish between the two.”

“It’s not fully a battle between ‘R’ and ‘D,’” he added. “It’s between the establishment members of both parties and ‘We the People.’”