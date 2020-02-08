Trump Retweets Unflattering Photo, Writes His 'Hair Looks Good'

President Donald Trump retweeted an unflattering photo of himself Saturday, complaining that the post was intended to “demean” him — but insisted his “hair looks good.”

He shared a black and white version of an image which was trending on Twitter under the hashtag “Orange Face.” The original color photo appears to show a bright orange makeup or tan or spray-tan line around Trump’s face as the wind blows his hair back upon his return to the White House from North Carolina on Friday.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

Trump insisted the image had been “photoshopped, obviously” to demean him, and called it “more fake news.” But, he wrote, “the hair” looked good.

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

The image was originally posted by William Moon on the unverified Twitter account “White House Photos.” Moon is an apparent Trump fan based on his social media presence, and he describes himself as a White House correspondent, though it’s not clear where he publishes. He is not associated with the White House nor with the White House News Photographers Association, but does post photos from open press events, according to Vox.

According to an accompanying tweet, Moon noted that the image was “never photoshopped,” but that the color was adjusted using Apple smartphone’s photo app. Moon later told BuzzFeed that the “sunset was reflected on the president’s face and hair.” The black and white version that Trump posted does appear to have been altered to further emphasize the contrasting tones on Trump’s face.

Moon’s original photo, however, is similar to photos taken by both Associated Press (below) and Getty Images, that also clearly show a line around the president’s face. But the color in those photos is more subdued, and Trump’s hair appears whiter.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Another post from Moon also isn’t quite so orange.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/5671bdB1Yv — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

Trump has faced scrutiny for “the hair” in the past, especially in the wind, like here when he mounted the steps of Air Force One for a trip in 2017. The criticism seems to have struck a nerve, leading him to focus on his windswept hair in Moon’s photo.

Unsurprisingly, Moon’s tweet launched a flood of memes and comments.

Trump has always had trouble with foundations. #OrangeFace https://t.co/PW8ficHmJ7 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 8, 2020

I almost never mock someone’s looks, even if I think they’re a horrible human being, but I will say this: if you have the most powerful job in the world and virtually unlimited resources but can’t take five seconds to google how to use a beauty blender, you deserve the mockery. https://t.co/fUTVJO8QPW — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 8, 2020

People are saying the whole #OrangeFace thing is immature and petty, but there's more to it.



This image is indicative of a person who doesn't have his mental faculties all squared up.



He's obsessed with his public image yet he manages to look like the next Joker. pic.twitter.com/QmOIyTHDUW — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) February 8, 2020

Trouble at the border pic.twitter.com/APt43god8c — Conan O’Bryan Yang (@bryanyang) February 8, 2020

WHERE’S MY BLENDING BRUSH! pic.twitter.com/ffMJp5Fme5 — Living that Model life (@immnamna) February 8, 2020