Donald Trump Gets Burned On Twitter Over Strange 'Hamberders' Typo

Grab a covfefe, because President Donald Trump’s latest Twitter typo is a real doozy.
Trump boasted Tuesday morning about paying for the fast food feast he’d served to Clemson University’s national championship-winning football team in the White House the night before.
However, Trump incorrectly wrote “hamberders” instead of “hamburgers.” The tweet was later deleted and re-tweeted without the typo.
Twitter users, including Burger King, mocked Trump over the misspelling:
“Due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders,” the fast food chain tweeted.
Hayley Miller contributed reporting.
