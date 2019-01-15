POLITICS

Donald Trump Gets Burned On Twitter Over Strange 'Hamberders' Typo

The president says he treated Clemson's championship-winning football team to a fast food buffet.

Grab a covfefe, because President Donald Trump’s latest Twitter typo is a real doozy.

Trump boasted Tuesday morning about paying for the fast food feast he’d served to Clemson University’s national championship-winning football team in the White House the night before.

However, Trump incorrectly wrote “hamberders” instead of “hamburgers.” The tweet was later deleted and re-tweeted without the typo.

Twitter users, including Burger King, mocked Trump over the misspelling:

“Due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders,” the fast food chain tweeted. 

Hayley Miller contributed reporting.

