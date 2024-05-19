“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the circus surrounding Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick during the cold open of this weekend’s season finale.
James Austin Johnson was in top form as he tacked on his Trump wig to address people outside of the Manhattan courthouse, where the former president’s criminal trial is currently taking place.
“I don’t like being in court because they say very mean things about me as I’m trying to sleep,” he sneered, a nod to reports Trump has been snoozing during proceedings.
After some hemming and hawing about the trial and the upcoming November elections, the presumptive Republican presidential candidate turned his attention to his potential picks for vice president.
“I have invited a few names from my short bus ― I mean short list ― to come to court and do a little dance for me,” he told crowds, tipping his hat to the team of Republican politicians who showed up to support him in court last week.
“They’re supposed to be running the country, but instead they’re sitting in porn court hoping I’ll smile at them,” Johnson’s Trump said, calling the whole affair “really sad.”
The skit featured cameos from Rep. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), played by Devon Walker, and Heidi Gardner as Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.), who appeared holding a “real” gun to a plush dog’s head, a reference to the widely-publicized account of killing her pet puppy, Cricket.
But Trump saved his “favorite choice” for last, introducing a man he truly “can’t stop talking about”: the fictional killer cannibal, Hannibal Lecter.
Wheeled out on a stretcher wearing his signature mask and a straight-jacket, Lector could only offer a diabolical stare while Trump talked him up.
“I keep calling him ‘late and great’ even though he’s not dead, he’s not dead, and he’s not real,” Trump quipped. “But I think he would really scare people at the border.”
Deciding he was done with the “Silence of the Lambs” character, Johnson’s Trump dismissed Lector saying he was giving off “[Mike] Pence vibes,” a dig at the former governor of Indiana who went from Trump’s VP to one of his staunchest critics.
Before signing off, the fictionalized former president promised a “Trump summer,” taking a second to hawk his Trump Torahs and promote a seasonal version of Jan. 6.
“You see all those guys back at the capital but this time in shorts!” Johnson’s Trump crowed.
“Finally, just remember: If you’re tired about hearing about all of my trials, all you gotta do is vote for me, and it’ll all go away,” he went on, before introducing the show with its iconic tagline.
While faux-Trump floated several VP ideas in the sketch, the politician still seems to be weighing his options.
Still, that didn’t stop the Trump camp from agreeing to a vice presidential debate against President Joe Biden’s second-in-command, Vice President Kamala Harris, for some time later this summer.
Watch the full “SNL” sketch above.
