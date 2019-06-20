President Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he’s wrong about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Hannity frequently calls Pelosi the “speaker in name only” and claims Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is secretly the real speaker.
“I don’t really agree with you,” Trump told him on Wednesday, adding:
“I think Nancy Pelosi probably has control of it. I hear different things, but I really think she does and she knows what she’s doing and so we’ll see how it all comes out.”
But Trump also complained about Pelosi and the House investigations. He said she “hands out subpoenas like they’re cookies” ― unlike the previous GOP-controlled House.
“The Democrats fight a dirtier fight,” Trump griped. “It’s too bad.”
