Climate Change Activists 'Want To Kill Our Cows ... You're Next,' Trump Warns Iowans

President Donald Trump warned an Iowa crowd in a wild campaign speech Thursday night that global warming activists are out to “kill our cows,” and “that means you’re next.”

The cows — and apparently Iowans — are in deadly trouble because of the Green New Deal proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and endorsed by dozens of scientists, according to the president.

Though Trump doesn’t believe in climate change (he has called it a hoax) and his administration has pursued an anti-environmental agenda, he professes to love cows — definitely the ones in the fast-food burgers he eats and serves to sports stars in the White House.

“The Green New Deal, which would crush our farms, destroy our wonderful cows,” he told the Des Moines crowd. “I love cows. They want to kill our cows. You know why, right? ... They want to kill our cows. That means you’re next.”

TRUMP: "They want to kill our cows. That means you're next." pic.twitter.com/wcQ9J7RR2Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 31, 2020

Cattle are raised to be killed — or milked — so it wasn’t clear what Trump meant. The threat to people was even fuzzier.

As for Trump’s better news, the president assured the crowd that despite the impeachment trial, he isn’t worried, and is enjoying this “happy period.”

“We’re having probably the best years that we’ve ever had in the history of our country, and I just got impeached! Can you believe these people?” the president asked. “They want to nullify your ballots, poison our democracy, and overthrow the entire system of government.”

But “why am I not worried? I should be worried,” Trump added. “This is a happy period for us. It’s a happy period because we call it ’impeachment light.’”

Trump concluded: “All I have to do is say, ‘Uh, hello Iowa. You have no choice but to vote for me. Otherwise, everything you have loved in your entire life will be gone. Goodbye, Iowa. Have a good time.’ Instead, I work my ass off up here, OK? True. You think this is easy? It’s a little hot in this room! This room wasn’t designed for this many people.”

