Late Shows Offer Brutal NSFW Speculation Over Trump's Sudden Medical Visit

President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to a doctor this weekend, saying he wanted to get a three-month head start on his annual physical, which is due in February.

But Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team speculated on a very different reason for Trump’s visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday.

Specifically, an issue with his “quid pro hole.”

Check it out below:

On #LSSC tonight: We have an update on Trump’s impromptu physical. pic.twitter.com/KEkjJk24fq — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 19, 2019

Trump’s medical visit was also the subject of speculation and more than a few cracks by Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show,” who didn’t buy the explanation that the president was doing part of his physical.

“That’s not a thing,” Noah said. “It’s not like, ’Yeah, today we can just cup the balls and then in March I’ll come back and cough.”

But he said it might be tough for any doctor to properly diagnose Trump: