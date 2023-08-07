Trump Flips Out In Hellishly Bizarre New Social Media Meltdown: 'I Wasn't Scared'

Donald Trump seems to have hell on his mind.
The former president invoked the perpetual flames of the underworld in two separate rants on Sunday against Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the U.S. women’s national soccer team.
Early in the day, he launched his attack on the former House speaker, who on Friday said Trump looked like a “scared puppy” during his arraignment last week on federal charges of election obstruction and conspiracy.
“I wasn’t ‘scared,’” Trump insisted in a post on his Truth Social website. “Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”
Trump wasn’t done raising hell just yet.
When the U.S. women were eliminated from the World Cup later on Sunday, the former president ― like many others on the right ― was weirdly thrilled.
He called the loss “fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden” and accused the players of being “openly hostile” to the country.
“WOKE EQUALS FAILURE,” he wrote, then took a shot at star player Megan Rapinoe. “Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!!”
Trump’s critics raised hell in return: