Donald Trump Tried To Troll Hillary Clinton (Again). She Hit Him With 'Mean Girls.'

Donald Trump may have mocked Hillary Clinton’s announcement that she would not enter the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday, but it was only a matter of time before the president seemed to lose at his own game.

About 40 minutes after Trump tweeted that ”(Crooked) Hillary Clinton” would be “sorely missed” in the 2020 race, the former Democratic presidential nominee posted a “Mean Girls” gif to her account featuring character Regina George’s classic line, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

The clapback was reminiscent of another notable Twitter moment between the two former campaign rivals. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump tweeted that former President Barack Obama had just endorsed Clinton because “he wants four more years of Obama.”

“Delete your account,” Clinton’s account responded.

Clinton ended speculation that she may vie for the nation’s top office in an interview with a New York news station this week.

“I’m not running,” Clinton told News 12 Westchester. “But I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

The former secretary of state has called out Trump for obsessing over her in the past. During a discussion at a Wing workspace in New York City last year, Clinton joked that she wondered if he knew she had not been elected president.