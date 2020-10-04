FLASHBACK: Here's How Trump Mocked Hillary Clinton's Pneumonia In 2016

President Donald Trump is under treatment for coronavirus infection at Walter Reed Medical Center and has received wishes for a swift recovery from both sides of the aisle, including his election rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

But Trump was far less sympathetic when the tables were turned.

He taunted 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for getting sick with pneumonia, and even did a mock impression of the former secretary of state buckling at the knees as she was taken to her car:

Donald Trump mocks Hillary Clinton over her pneumonia outbreak pic.twitter.com/feHjV6cLDa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 2, 2016

Trump had initially sent good wishes to Clinton after the Sept. 11, 2016 incident.

“I don’t take satisfaction,” he said. “I hope she gets well and I hope she gets well soon.”

But several weeks later, he mocked her over it, as the clip above shows. The footage is being shared widely on social media after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.