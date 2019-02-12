Trump Just Stole Hillary Clinton's 2016 Campaign Slogan, And People Have Noticed

A line from President Donald Trump’s speech on border security on Monday was quickly turned into a graphic by the Republican Party.
“We’re only getting stronger together,” Trump said at an event in El Paso.
Just one problem: “Stronger Together” was actually Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign slogan as well as the title of the book she wrote with running mate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).
The party is unapologetic about swiping the line.
“When you lose your campaign, you lose your monopoly on any slogans,” Republican National Committee spokesman Steve Guest told The Hill.
Trump, however, has lifted slogans from winning campaigns as well. His “Make America Great Again” motto is a direct rip of President Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign slogan.
Twitter users had some thoughts: