President Donald Trump’s penchant for crying “hoax” gets the treatment in a new ad from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch.

The spot released Friday starts by defining “hoax” as “something intended to deceive or defraud.”

It cuts to footage of Trump dismissing the climate crisis, the Russia investigation and the coronavirus pandemic as such.

But “the hoax is coming from inside the House,” text on the screen concludes.

Check out the ad here:

The 75-second video garnered more than 500,000 views in its first four hours on Twitter alone and made the hashtag #TrumpHoaxedAmerica trend worldwide.

“Donald Trump is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America,” read the YouTube description of the clip created by the PAC’s founders, siblings Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas. It’s unclear if the ad will air on TV.

Meanwhile, attack ads from the right continue to call out Trump and his administration, despite the jury still being out on whether they can influence swing voters.

The Lincoln Project, founded by conservative attorney George Conway, on Thursday turned a video that Trump has repeatedly shared portraying him as president for life into a blistering criticism of his handling of the pandemic:

And disenchanted Republican veterans explained why they’re planning to voet for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in this viral video created by the Republican Voters Against Trump group that will air on Fox News:

New Ad: Republican Vets Against Trump🔥 🔥 🔥@VetsforRL pic.twitter.com/EylWbjekZl — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 5, 2020

