Here's Exactly What The Democrats' Trump Investigators Are Looking For

No one knows exactly what Democrats’ investigations of President Donald Trump will turn up. But the distribution of Dems’ initial 81 document requests — sent Monday to an array of individuals, organizations and government agencies — reveals a lot about congressional investigators’ plans.

The document requests by the House Judiciary Committee focus on five lines of investigation: 1) the Trump Tower Moscow deal negotiations, 2) possible conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government and other foreign governments to influence the 2016 presidential election, 3) possible crimes to cover up the alleged conspiracy, 4) payment of hush money to the president’s extramarital lovers in violation of campaign finance laws and 5) the president’s receipt of money in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

Here’s a breakdown of each area of investigation, the committee’s requests and the recipients.

Trump Tower Moscow And Other Trump-Russia Business Deals

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump has referred to legitimate investigations into his alleged criminal acts as "presidential harassment."

1) Trump Tower Moscow (also known as the ‘Moscow Project’) or any other proposed or possible real estate development in the Russian Federation by Donald Trump or the Trump Organization from January 1, 2015 to the present.

Trump lied during the presidential campaign that he had no business in Russia or with Russians. He was in talks with the Russian government about building the largest skyscraper in Europe ― a proposed $300 million deal. Michael Cohen, Trump’s ex-lawyer, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to lying to Congress about how long Trump was engaged in talks to build a Trump Tower Moscow during the campaign.

Alan Garten | Allen Weisselberg | Anatoli Samochornov | Andrew Intrater | Columbus Nova | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Felix Sater | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | Hope Hicks | Irakly Kaveladze | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Jeff Sessions | Matthew Calamari | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Manafort | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Rob Goldstone | Roger Stone | Ronald Lieberman | Sam Nunberg | Sean Spicer | Sheri Dillon | Stefan Passantino | Steve Bannon | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Foundation | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | Viktor Vekselberg | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | J.D. Gordon | Kushner Companies | Rick Gates | Tony Fabrizio

2) Any loan, financing transaction or capital investment by the Russian Federation, any Russian national, any Russian business or any other Russian entity to the Trump Organization, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner or any of their business interests. This request shall include the period from January 1, 2015 to the present and shall exclude documents relating to the purchase of individual condominium, cooperative, or apartment units.

Did Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump or her husband, Jared Kushner, receive financing from any Russian national source for their businesses since the beginning of the 2016 presidential campaign?

Alan Garten | Allen Weisselberg | Anatoli Samochornov | Andrew Intrater | Brad Parscale | Columbus Nova | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | Erik Prince | FBI | Felix Sater | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | Hope Hicks | Irakly Kaveladze | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Jeff Sessions | Matthew Calamari | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Erickson | Paul Manafort | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Rob Goldstone | Roger Stone | Ronald Lieberman | Sam Nunberg | Sean Spicer | Sheri Dillon | Stefan Passantino | Steve Bannon | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Foundation | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | Viktor Vekselberg | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | Frontier Services Group | J.D. Gordon | Kushner Companies | Rick Gates | Tom Barrack | Tony Fabrizio

Possible Trump-Russia Conspiracy To Influence The 2016 Election

1) Discussions or attempts to provide or receive election information, campaign data, or campaign communications with, to, or from foreign entities or individuals in connection with the 2016 U.S. Presidential primary or general elections. This includes, but is not limited to, voter data, polling information, political ad targeting, voter registration rolls, social media data, and campaign or party e-mails.

This request seeks to answer the question whether anyone involved in the Trump campaign talked about the transfer of or received or provided hacked emails, polling information, voter data or any other crucial campaign data from or to any foreign people or groups.

Alexander Nix | Anatoli Samochornov | Brad Parscale | Brittany Kaiser | Cambridge Analytica | Carter Page | Concord Management and Consulting | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | George Papadopoulos | Hope Hicks | Irakly Kaveladze | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Jeff Sessions | Jerome Corsi | John Szobocsan | Julian Assange | Julian David Wheatland | Matt Tait | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Manafort | Peter Smith estate | Randy Credico | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Rob Goldstone | Roger Stone | Sam Nunberg | SCL Group | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | Ted Malloch | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | WikiLeaks | J.D. Gordon | Kushner Companies | NRA | Rick Gates | Tom Bossert | Tony Fabrizio

Alex Wong via Getty Images House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) sent 81 document requests to individuals, entities and government agencies as part of an investigation into possible criminal acts committed by the president.

2) Any contacts or communications relating to discussions or attempts to provide or receive election information, campaign data, or campaign communications between Trump Campaign vendors and foreign entities or individuals in connection with the 2016 U.S. Presidential primary or general elections. This includes, but is not limited to, voter data, polling information, political ad targeting, voter registration rolls, social media data, and campaign or party e-mails.

While this question appears similar to the previous question, it is requesting information about actual contacts or communications regarding the transfer or receipt of campaign data and hacked emails. On the basis of the entities and individuals that received this request, the committee is likely trying to determine whether the controversial data firm Cambridge Analytica played any role as a middleman for the transfer of important campaign data.

Brad Parscale | Jared Kushner | John Szobocsan | Peter Smith estate | Roger Stone | Steve Bannon | Trump Campaign | NRA | Rick Gates

3) Any contacts, direct or indirect, from January 1, 2015 to January 20, 2017 between or involving the Russian Federation and its officials, agents, intermediaries, and/or instrumentalities and any of the following: Donald Trump, the Trump Campaign, the Trump Organization, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen, Michael Flynn, Jeff Sessions, Jared Kushner, Thomas Bossert, Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi, George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Konstantin Kilimnik, K.T. McFarland, and/or Erik Prince.

The individuals listed in this request are the known players alleged to have been involved in discussions between the Trump organization, campaign and transition and the Russian government or Russian hackers.

Alexander Nix | Allen Weisselberg | Anatoli Samochornov | Andrew Intrater | Brad Parscale | Brittany Kaiser | Cambridge Analytica | Carter Page | Columbus Nova | Concord Management and Consulting | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | Erik Prince | FBI | Felix Sater | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | George Papadopoulos | Hope Hicks | Irakly Kaveladze | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Jeff Sessions | Jerome Corsi | John Szobocsan | Julian Assange | Julian David Wheatland | K.T. McFarland | Matt Tait | Michael Caputo | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Erickson | Paul Manafort | Peter Smith estate | Randy Credico | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Rob Goldstone | Roger Stone | Sam Nunberg | SCL Group | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | Ted Malloch | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Foundation | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | Viktor Vekselberg | WikiLeaks | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | Frontier Services Group | J.D. Gordon | Kushner Companies | NRA | Rick Gates | Tom Barrack | Tom Bossert | Tony Fabrizio

4) Discussions of United States imposed sanctions or potential sanctions against the Russian Federation from June 16, 2015 to January 20, 2017 (including but not limited to the sanctions imposed pursuant to the Magnitsky Act) involving one or more of the following individuals: Donald Trump, the Trump Campaign, the Trump Organization, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen, Michael Flynn, Jeff Sessions, Jared Kushner, Thomas Bossert, Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi, George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Konstantin Kilimnik, K.T. McFarland, and/or Erik Prince.

This request focuses on whether individuals in Trump’s orbit discussed changing U.S. sanctions policy toward Russia.

Anatoli Samochornov | Andrew Intrater | Brad Parscale | Carter Page | Columbus Nova | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | Erik Prince | FBI | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | George Papadopoulos | Hope Hicks | Irakly Kaveladze | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Manafort | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Rob Goldstone | Roger Stone | Sam Nunberg | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | Viktor Vekselberg | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | Frontier Services Group | J.D. Gordon | NRA | Rick Gates | Tom Bossert | Tony Fabrizio

5) The June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting, including but not limited to contacts or communications about the meeting involving one or more of the following individuals: Donald Trump Jr., Natalia Veselnitskaya, Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, Emin Agalarov, Aras Agalarov, Rob Goldstone, and/or Rinat Akhmetshin.

This request seeks any communications related to the June 9, 2016, Trump Tower meeting between Trump Jr., Veselnitskaya, Manafort, Kushner, Akhmetshin, Goldstone, Irakly Kaveladze and interpreter Anatoli Samochornov.

Allen Weisselberg | Anatoli Samochornov | Andrew Intrater | Brad Parscale | Carter Page | Columbus Nova | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Felix Sater | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | George Papadopoulos | Hope Hicks | Irakly Kaveladze | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Jeff Sessions | Julian Assange | Michael Caputo | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Manafort | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Rob Goldstone | Roger Stone | Sam Nunberg | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Organization | Viktor Vekselberg | WikiLeaks | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | J.D. Gordon | Kushner Companies | Rick Gates | Tony Fabrizio

ASSOCIATED PRESS Donald Trump Jr. met with Russians who he thought would provide information to aid his father's 2016 presidential campaign.

6) The July 8, 2017 statement released in the name of Donald Trump Jr. related to the June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

This is a vague request for any document about the inaccurate statement released under Trump Jr.’s name about the Trump Tower meeting. This initial statement was reportedly crafted by his father while he was president.

Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Manafort | Trump Campaign | Trump Organization | Rick Gates | Tony Fabrizio

7) The June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting attended by Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, Kushner, Natalia Veselnitskaya, Rob Goldstone, and Rinat Akhmetshin (the ‘Trump Tower meeting’), including but not limited to all documents relating to the July 8, 2017 statement released in the name of Donald Trump Jr.

This is a far more specific request for any documents or other information about the Trump Tower meeting, including documents related to the false Trump Jr. statement.

Annie Donaldson | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | K.T. McFarland | Mark Corallo | Reince Preibus | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House

8) The ‘Republican Platform 2016’ provisions relating to Russia and Ukraine, including, but not limited to, the exclusion of language related to providing lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine and the inclusion of language about providing ‘appropriate assistance’ to the armed forces of Ukraine.

One lingering question in the Trump-Russia conspiracy investigation is why the 2016 platform for the Republican Party, which has long been hawkish toward Russia, became less hawkish. Was this part of a quid pro quo between the Trump campaign and Russia? Or was it simply an earnest policy change of heart?

Brad Parscale | Carter Page | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | George Papadopoulos | Hope Hicks | Irakly Kaveladze | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Manafort | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Roger Stone | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | J.D. Gordon | NRA | Rick Gates | Tom Bossert | Tony Fabrizio

9) Any contacts, direct or indirect, from January 1, 2016 to the present between or involving Wikileaks and its officials, agents, intermediaries, and/or instrumentalities.

WikiLeaks received stolen emails of the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, from Russian hackers (or through an intermediary) and published them at politically advantageous times for the Trump campaign (particularly in the case of the Podesta emails).

Alexander Nix | Anatoli Samochornov | Andrew Intrater | Brad Parscale | Brittany Kaiser | Cambridge Analytica | Carter Page | Columbus Nova | Concord Management and Consulting | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | Erik Prince | FBI | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | George Papadopoulos | Hope Hicks | Irakly Kaveladze | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Jeff Sessions | Jerome Corsi | John Szobocsan | Julian Assange | Julian David Wheatland | Matt Tait | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Erickson | Paul Manafort | Peter Smith estate | Randy Credico | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Rob Goldstone | Roger Stone | Sam Nunberg | SCL Group | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | Ted Malloch | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | WikiLeaks | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | Frontier Services Group | J.D. Gordon | Kushner Companies | Rick Gates | Tony Fabrizio

10) Any contacts, direct or indirect, from January 1, 2016 to the present between Paul Manafort and/or Rick Gates and any of the following individuals: Konstantin Kilimnik, Serhiy Lyovochkin, and/or Rinat Akhmetov.

Manafort provided at least 75 pages of polling data from the Trump campaign to Kilimnik, a Russian/Ukrainian political consultant with connections to Manafort’s former Russian oligarch client Oleg Deripaska, in May and August 2016. Conflicting reports question whether Kilimnik was collecting this polling data for Deripaska, who is close to the Kremlin, or Lyovochkin and Akhmetov, who are Ukrainian politicians.

Alexander Nix | Anatoli Samochornov | Andrew Intrater | Brad Parscale | Brittany Kaiser | Cambridge Analytica | Carter Page | Columbus Nova | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | Erik Prince | FBI | Felix Sater | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | George Papadopoulos | Hope Hicks | Irakly Kaveladze | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Jeff Sessions | Julian David Wheatland | Matt Tait | Michael Caputo | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Erickson | Paul Manafort | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Rob Goldstone | Roger Stone | Sam Nunberg | SCL Group | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | WikiLeaks | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | Frontier Services Group | J.D. Gordon | Kushner Companies | Rick Gates | Tony Fabrizio

ASSOCIATED PRESS Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, was found guilty on eight counts and also pleaded guilty to lying to investigators as part of the investigation into possible conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

11) Any contacts, direct or indirect, from January 1, 2016 to the present between Michael Cohen and any of the following: Viktor Vekselberg, Andrew Intrater, or Columbus Nova or its officials, agents, intermediaries, and/or instrumentalities.

Columbus Nova, a U.S. investment firm owned by Intrater and operating as an affiliate of the Russian Vekselberg’s Renova Group, paid $500,000 to a bank account owned by Cohen after the company was hit with U.S. sanctions.

Alexander Nix | Allen Weisselberg | Anatoli Samochornov | Andrew Intrater | Brad Parscale | Brittany Kaiser | Cambridge Analytica | Carter Page | Columbus Nova | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | Erik Prince | FBI | Felix Sater | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | George Papadopoulos | Hope Hicks | Irakly Kaveladze | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Jeff Sessions | Julian David Wheatland | Matt Tait | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Erickson | Paul Manafort | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Rob Goldstone | Roger Stone | Sean Spicer | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | Frontier Services Group | J.D. Gordon | Kushner Companies | Rick Gates | Tony Fabrizio

12) Any payments and/or contacts, direct or indirect, from January 1, 2016 to the present between yourself or Columbus Nova and any of the following: Michael Cohen or Andrew Intrater.

This is just a rephrased version of the above request, directed to Vekselberg.

Viktor Vekselberg

13) The contents of meetings between President Trump and Vladimir Putin on July 7, 2017, November 11, 2017, July 16, 2018, and November 30, 2018.

As president, Trump has met with Putin five times behind closed doors. No record of those meetings has been disclosed to the public, Congress or even some of his own high-level foreign policy advisers. The committee is asking for documents related to four of those five meetings.

Allen Weisselberg | Brad Parscale | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | Erik Prince | FBI | Flynn Intel Group | George Nader | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jeff Sessions | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Manafort | Reince Preibus (only the July 7, 2017, meeting) | Rhona Graff | Rinat Akhmetshin | Roger Stone | Sean Spicer (only the July 7, 2017, meeting) | Steve Bannon | White House | Trump Organization | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | Frontier Services Group | Rick Gates | Tom Bossert

14) Trump Campaign or Trump Transition contacts or communications with or regarding the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, or Saudi Arabia.

This request relates to the alleged plan by Trump advisers to work with Russia to provide nuclear power technology to Saudi Arabia and also talks with Russia about ending the Syrian civil war. The other countries may have also provided hacked materials or inauthentic social media trolling campaigns to help the 2016 Trump campaign.

Erik Prince | Jared Kushner | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Trump Campaign (does not ask for Qatar contacts or communications) | Tom Barrack

Obstruction of Justice, Abuse of the Pardon Power and Suborning Perjury

1) Communications between Donald McGahn and President Donald Trump on or about January 26-27, 2017, relating to Michael Flynn’s statements to the FBI about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak.

What did Trump know about Flynn’s lies about his contacts with Kislyak and other illegal actions, and when did he know it?

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Flynn Intel Group | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Mark Corallo | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Reince Preibus | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House | Tom Bossert

2) The resignation or termination of Michael Flynn, including but not limited to the discussion of Sean Spicer’s February 14, 2017 public statements about Flynn’s resignation.

Spicer initially said that Flynn was asked to resign because of “an erosion of trust,” not because Flynn broke the law. This question is trying to get at why Spicer said that and what individuals in the White House knew about Flynn’s actions before his resignation and the public statements about it.

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Flynn Intel Group | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Mark Corallo | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Reince Preibus | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House | Tom Bossert

ASSOCIATED PRESS A courtroom sketch of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn at his sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to multiple charges stemming from the Trump-Russia investigation.

3) Communications involving one or more of the following individuals relating to Michael Flynn and/or efforts to deny the existence of any investigation or evidence of contacts between the Trump Campaign and Russian Federation: yourself, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Mike Rogers, and Dan Coats.

Reports suggest that Trump pressured Comey, McCabe, Rogers and Coats in 2017 to shut down or hinder the investigation into Flynn and the broader Russia investigation.

Department of Justice | K.T. McFarland | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Reince Preibus

4) President Trump’s contacts with James Comey on or about January 27, 2017, February 14, 2017, March 30, 2017, and April 11, 2017.

These are the meetings between Trump and Comey that Comey documented in his contemporaneous memos, saying Trump asked the then-FBI director to go easy on Flynn and drop the Trump-Russia conspiracy investigation.

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Flynn Intel Group | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Mark Corallo | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Reince Preibus | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House | Tom Bossert

5) Communications involving one or more of the following individuals on or about May 8-9, 2017 relating to the possible termination of James Comey: President Trump, Vice President Pence, Reince Priebus, Stephen Bannon, Don McGahn, Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Jeff Sessions, and/or Rod Rosenstein. Such communications include, but are not limited to, all draft termination letters and related documents and all documents relating to the May 9, 2017 Rosenstein memorandum to Sessions entitled ‘Restoring Public Confidence in the FBI.’

How did the letter firing Comey come to be? The letter said Trump fired Comey because of how he publicly rebuked Clinton during the 2016 election. But Trump later told NBC News that he fired Comey to end the Russia investigation.

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Mark Corallo | Reince Preibus | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House

6) The May 9, 2017 termination of James Comey, including but not limited to the reasons for the termination.

This request seeks any information related to Comey’s firing. This request went to Trump’s lawyers, his inner White House circle and his family members.

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Mark Corallo | Reince Preibus | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House

7) Meetings or discussions in or around May 2017 involving the FBI and/or the DOJ relating to the termination of James Comey, including but not limited to those involving Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe at which any of the following were discussed: obstruction of justice, surreptitious recording of the President, or the 25th Amendment.

McCabe alleged that law enforcement officials, including Rosenstein, discussed secretly recording Trump to reveal mental unfitness and whether they should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office because he was mentally unstable.

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Reince Preibus | Steve Bannon | White House

ASSOCIATED PRESS Trump told NBC that he fired FBI Director James Comey (pictured) because "this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story."

8) Communications by President Trump or anyone acting on his behalf relating to Jeff Sessions’s recusal from any investigation related to the 2016 Presidential campaign. This includes, but is not limited to: (i) any attempts to block Sessions from recusing himself in or around March 2017; (ii) any attempts to cause Sessions to reverse his recusal decision; (iii) any criticism of Sessions’s March 2, 2017 recusal decision; and (iv) any attempts to limit, hide, or prevent a written ethics opinion related to Sessions’s recusal decision.

Sessions recused himself from overseeing the Trump-Russia conspiracy investigation because he was a member of the campaign and had met with the Russian ambassador at the time. Trump was furious that the attorney general could not quash the investigation for him. Did he attempt to obstruct justice in his efforts to remove Sessions from office? Or did he undermine Sessions and the Department of Justice in any other way?

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Reince Preibus | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House

9) The actual or possible resignation or termination of: i) Jeff Sessions, including but not limited to any discussion involving President Trump regarding Sessions’s possible resignation or firing on or about May 17, 2017, July 2017, and November 2018; ii) Rod Rosenstein, including but not limited to any discussion involving President Trump regarding Rosenstein’s possible resignation or firing throughout 2018; iii) Robert Mueller, including but not limited to any discussion involving President Trump regarding Mueller’s firing on or around June 2017, or any conversation in which President Trump stated, in words or substance, that he wanted the Mueller investigation shut down, restrained, or otherwise limited in or around December 2017.

Similarly, this request seeks information on the alleged attempts by Trump to remove Sessions, Rosenstein and Mueller to kill the Trump-Russia conspiracy investigation and obstruct justice in the process.

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Mark Corallo | Michael Cohen | Reince Preibus | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House

10) Discussions or efforts to discipline, reassign, terminate, encourage or force to resign, demote, or otherwise affect the job status of any of the following: Andrew McCabe, Jim Rybicki, Bill Priestap, Jim Baker, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and/or Bruce Ohr.

These former and current federal law enforcement officers and officials are at the center of Trump’s allegations that the FBI is engaged in a deep-state conspiracy to overthrow his election. All of them have been disciplined or fired or have left their offices. The request seeks to answer whether there was any undue political pressure to discipline, fire or remove them.

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | K.T. McFarland | Mark Corallo | Reince Preibus | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House

11) Possible pardons for Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, or Michael Cohen.

The Constitution grants the president the authority to pardon individuals for federal crimes. Dangling pardons before your conspirators to cover up a crime, however, is an impeachable offense. This was Article 9 of the articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon.

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Flynn Intel Group | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Jeff Sessions | K.T. McFarland | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Paul Manafort | White House | Rick Gates (also asked about a possible pardon for himself) | Tom Bossert

12) Communications between Matthew Whitaker and President Trump or between Whitaker and any other White House personnel regarding any of the following: (a) the SDNY Investigations; (b) the recusal of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman from the SDNY Investigations; (c) the reassignment or potential reassignment of SDNY personnel from the SDNY Investigations; or (d) Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation.

Trump reportedly pressured Whitaker, previously the acting attorney general, to reverse the recusal of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman from the investigations into Michael Cohen and Trump’s business.

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Michael Cohen | White House

13) Michael Cohen’s statements to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence relating to the timing of the Trump Organization’s efforts to develop a property in Moscow. This includes but is not limited to drafts of such statements and communications about such drafts or final statements.

Cohen told the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 27 that Trump and his lawyers edited Cohen’s written testimony to ensure that he lied to the House and Senate intelligence committees in 2017 about the timing of the Trump Tower Moscow negotiations. This could constitute subornation of perjury. This was also one of the articles of impeachment against Nixon.

Annie Donaldson | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald McGahn | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | FBI | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jay Sekulow | Jeff Sessions | Michael Cohen | Reince Preibus | Sean Spicer | White House

Stormy Daniels Hush Money, Michael Cohen Campaign Finance Violations

ASSOCIATED PRESS Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer, pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and lying to Congress. He has since said he regrets ever working for Trump and called him a "racist," "a con man" and "a cheat."

1) All documents relating to any payment, or discussions regarding any actual or potential payment, to any person or entity by Michael Cohen, Essential Consultants LLC, or American Media Inc. (‘AMI’) for the benefit of Donald Trump or the Trump Campaign. This includes, but is not limited to, any documents relating to the reimbursement of Cohen, Essential Consultants LLC, or AMI for any such payments, and any documents relating to the omission or inclusion of information about liabilities associated with such payments on Donald Trump’s Public Financial Disclosure Reports (OGE Form 278e) filed in 2017 and 2018.

Cohen paid off Trump’s extramarital lovers to keep them quiet and help Trump win the 2016 election. Those payments were routed through American Media Inc. (the owner of the National Enquirer). Trump later reimbursed Cohen for the payments.

Alan Garten | Allen Weisselberg | American Media, Inc. | Brad Parscale | Corey Lewandowski | David Pecker | Department of Justice | Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust | Donald Trump Jr. | Dylan Howard | Eric Trump | FBI | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Keith Davidson | Matthew Calamari | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Roger Stone | Ronald Lieberman | Sean Spicer | Steve Bannon | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Organization | Rick Gates

2) All documents that relate to the purchase of rights for any narrative, personal account, documentation, recording, or photograph (including but not limited to materials colloquially referred to as ‘catch and kill’) concerning Donald Trump from June 2015 to the present.

Did Trump pay hush money anyone else who had potentially damaging information about him during the 2016 campaign or his presidency?

American Media Inc. | David Pecker | Dylan Howard | Keith Davidson

3) Any audio or video recordings of any conversation with or relating to the Trump Campaign, Donald Trump or his Business Interests from June 2015 to the present.

Cohen told the oversight committee that he had multiple audio recordings of Trump discussing the hush money payments and other business activities.

Michael Cohen

Emoluments

1) Any foreign government discussing, offering, or providing, or being solicited to discuss, offer, or provide, any present or emolument of any kind whatever on or after November 8, 2016 to (a) Donald Trump or his Business Interests; (b) Trump Organization; (c) Jared Kushner or his Business Interests; (d) Ivanka Trump or her Business Interests; or (e) the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee.

The Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause forbids government officials, including the president, to receive payments or benefits from foreign governments while in office. Trump refused to divest from his business, opening himself up to this violation of the Constitution. The request covers Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. All three are government officials and maintain ties to their companies ― all of which do business in foreign countries.

Alan Garten | Allen Weisselberg | Andrew Intrater | Brad Parscale | Columbus Nova | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | Erik Prince | FBI | Felix Sater | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Matthew Calamari | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Roger Stone | Ronald Lieberman | Sean Spicer | Sheri Dillon | Stefan Passantino | Steve Bannon | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Foundation | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | Viktor Vekselberg | 58th Presidential Inauguration Committee | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | Frontier Services Group | Kushner Companies | Rick Gates | Tom Barrack

2) Any U.S. federal, state, or local domestic government discussing, offering, or providing, or being solicited to discuss, offer, or provide, any emolument on or after November 8, 2016 to (a) Donald Trump or his Business Interests; (b) Trump Organization; (c) Jared Kushner or his Business Interests; (d) Ivanka Trump or her Business Interests; or (e) the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee.

The Constitution’s domestic emoluments clause forbids government officials, including the president, to receive payments or benefits from any individual U.S. state government or federal government agency. Trump’s ownership of a hotel in Washington, D.C., that leases space from the General Services Administration, poses a problem here.

Alan Garten | Allen Weisselberg | Andrew Intrater | Brad Parscale | Columbus Nova | Corey Lewandowski | Department of Justice | Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust | Donald Trump Jr. | Eric Trump | Erik Prince | FBI | Felix Sater | Flynn Intel Group | General Services Administration | George Nader | Hope Hicks | Jared Kushner | Jason Maloni | Matthew Calamari | Michael Cohen | Michael Flynn | Michael Flynn Jr. | Reince Preibus | Rhona Graff | Roger Stone | Ronald Lieberman | Sean Spicer | Sheri Dillon | Stefan Passantino | Steve Bannon | White House | Trump Campaign | Trump Foundation | Trump Organization | Trump Transition | Viktor Vekselberg | 58th Presidential Inauguration Committee | Christopher Bancroft Burnham | Frontier Services Group | Kushner Companies | Rick Gates | Tom Barrack

All of the above

1) Any personal or work diary, journal, or other book containing notes, a record or a description of daily events related to your employment by (a) Donald Trump, (b) the Trump Campaign, (c) the Executive Office of the President, or (d) the Trump Organization from June 2015 to the present.

Hope Hicks was one of Trump’s closest aides at the Trump Organization, during the Trump campaign and in the White House. This is the only request by the committee for a diary or book of notes from a single individual.