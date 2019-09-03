Trump Insists His Hurricane Warning Was Right Even After NWS Corrected Him

President Donald Trump on Monday insisted he was right to warn Alabama of a non-existent hurricane threat and attacked a TV reporter who pointed out the fact that the state was not at risk from Dorian.
“Such a phony hurricane report,” he declared on Twitter as he railed at Jon Karl of ABC News for reporting on his erroneous warning.
Trump had claimed in a tweet on Sunday that Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama “will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”
He made a similar claim about Alabama in televised comments.
The false alarm caused the National Weather Service to issue a correction, albeit without mentioning the president. About 20 minutes after Trump’s warning, the agency tweeted:
Trump on Monday said he was right because Alabama was facing a hurricane threat “under certain original scenarios.”
However, Trump on Sunday did not refer to “certain original scenarios” but instead said after a FEMA briefing that “this just came up, unfortunately” as he spoke about a supposed threat to Alabama.
In reality, the projections at that point did not show any path that would bring the storm to Alabama. Dorian instead was tracking further east.
The storm is currently off the coast of Florida and is expected to move along the coast, with Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia all facing potential threat in the coming days.
Twitter users called out the president from trying to save face instead of focusing on ensuring correct emergency information gets to the people who need it: