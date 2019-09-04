Late-night television hosts riffed on the same theme on their return to air Tuesday ― namely, President Donald Trump’s bizarre comments about Hurricane Dorian.
Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel each dissected Trump’s incorrect assertion that the storm would strike Alabama, his bogus claim to have never heard of a category five hurricane before ― and for monitoring the storm from the golf course.
Check out the clips below.
Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show”:
Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show”:
Seth Meyers of “Late Night”:
Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”:
