Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial: Live Updates

Follow along for live updates as the former president's first criminal trial gets underway in New York City.
Mollie Reilly
Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

President Donald Trump’s hush money trial gets underway Monday, marking the first time a former president has been tried on criminal charges.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is charged with 34 felony counts related to his alleged efforts to conceal $130,000 in hush money payments made in 2016 to silence claims he had an extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors are expected to link the case to allegations of a “catch and kill” scheme to bury other negative stories about Trump before the election.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, who served jail time on campaign finance charges related to his role in facilitating the payments, is expected to testify, as is Daniels. Judge Juan Merchan will preside.

Ben Blanchet

Raskin Halts Trump Train With 'Very Serious' Reminder On Hush Money Trial

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) declared Trump has a “very serious case” ahead of him and Americans are likewise tuned in as the former president prepares for the start of his hush money trial on Monday.

Raskin appeared on Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” where he pointed to MAGA land dismissing the nature of the criminal trial.

Sara Boboltz

How Lawyers On Both Sides Will Eliminate Potential Jurors

Dozens of lucky (or unlucky) Manhattanites are expected to be assessed as possible jurors. The first round of elimination will be self-inflicted — Judge Merchan will ask the potential jurors to raise their hands if they do not think they can be fair and impartial in this case, and will take them at their word to be dismissed. Whoever is left will have to respond to a list of 42 questions, which include inquiries into their media diets, whether they’ve ever been to a Trump rally and other opinions about the former president. Merchan has already determined that the questionnaire will not include queries about the potential jurors’ party affiliation or whether they voted for Trump.

Each side — attorneys for the defense and prosecution — will be allowed to challenge a juror “for cause” and allow Merchan to arbitrate, although party affiliation cannot be used as such a reason. Each side will also be allowed 10 juror strikes they can wield for any reason.

The 12 jurors will be anonymous in this case for reasons of security, but lawyers for each side will be given their names so they can search the internet and social media for potential conflicts.

Paige Lavender

What It's Like Outside The Courthouse

Sara Boboltz

What To Expect

Jury selection will begin on Monday in the first of former President Donald Trump’s four pending criminal cases, kicking off the search for a panel of New Yorkers to decide whether the way Trump handled a hush money payment to cover up an alleged affair constituted a felony.

It will be an extraordinary moment in U.S. history, the first time any former president has faced criminal trial and possible jail time.

Mollie Reilly

Trump Trial Begins Monday With Jury Selection

Trump's first criminal trial begins Monday, April 15, with jury selection.

The former president is facing 34 criminal counts.

