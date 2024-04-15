Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial: Live Updates

President Donald Trump’s hush money trial gets underway Monday, marking the first time a former president has been tried on criminal charges.
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is charged with 34 felony counts related to his alleged efforts to conceal $130,000 in hush money payments made in 2016 to silence claims he had an extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors are expected to link the case to allegations of a “catch and kill” scheme to bury other negative stories about Trump before the election.
Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, who served jail time on campaign finance charges related to his role in facilitating the payments, is expected to testify, as is Daniels. Judge Juan Merchan will preside.
Follow along below for live updates from the trial:
How Lawyers On Both Sides Will Eliminate Potential Jurors
Each side — attorneys for the defense and prosecution — will be allowed to challenge a juror “for cause” and allow Merchan to arbitrate, although party affiliation cannot be used as such a reason. Each side will also be allowed 10 juror strikes they can wield for any reason.
The 12 jurors will be anonymous in this case for reasons of security, but lawyers for each side will be given their names so they can search the internet and social media for potential conflicts.
Read the juror questionnaire (starting at Page 11) here.