Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, Week 2: Live Updates

The former president's criminal trial is underway in Manhattan.
Former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial is in its second week.

Trump, the first former president to be tried on criminal charges, is facing 34 counts connected to his alleged attempts to hide $130,000 in hush money payments made in 2016 to conceal claims of an extramarital affair with adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is represented by Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles. The prosecution is led by Susan Hoffinger and Joshua Steinglass, who were selected by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to argue the case. Judge Juan Merchan is presiding.

