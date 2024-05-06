LiveLast Update:

Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, Week 4: Live Updates

The former president's criminal trial continues in New York.
Testimony continues in former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial this week in New York.

Trump is facing 34 felony charges related to his purported efforts to conceal claims of extramarital affairs that emerged during his 2016 presidential campaign. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case centers on $130,000 in hush money paid to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. It also focuses on the role of Trump and his team in a “catch and kill” scheme whereby the National Enquirer, then run by David Pecker, buried negative stories about Trump, including one regarding an alleged affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Daniels is expected to testify during the trial, as is former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who spent time behind bars over his role in the hush money scheme.

Judge Juan Merchan is presiding over the trial. Trump’s legal team is led by Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles, while the prosecution is led by Susan Hoffinger and Joshua Steinglass.

Read live updates from the trial below:

Matt Shuham

Trump, Eric Trump Are In The Courtroom

The president just walked into the courtroom with a phalanx of lawyers and aides, as well as his son, Eric Trump.

Trump aide Boris Epshteyn is also here, sitting behind Eric.
Matt Shuham

Hello From The Courtroom

Hello from the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg'’s office – but not Bragg himself – just entered the courtroom with a few bankers boxes. A Secret Service agent entered the courtroom soon after.
Graeme Demianyk

Trump’s Weekend: Rhetoric And Running Mates

Trump has repeatedly complained how the trial has prevented him from hitting the campaign trail. But instead of firing up his base in swing states over the weekend, the presumptive GOP nominee opted to attend a Republican National Committee event to fire up deep-pocketed donors.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, Trump didn't hold back, likening the Biden White House to a “Gestapo administration.”

“And it’s the only thing they have,” said Trump, according to audio obtained by The New York Times. “And it’s the only way they’re going to win, in their opinion, and it’s actually killing them. But it doesn’t bother me.”

On the comparison to Nazi Germany's secret police force, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates in a statement: “Instead of echoing the appalling rhetoric of fascists, lunching with Neo Nazis, and fanning debunked conspiracy theories that have cost brave police officer their lives, President Biden is bringing the American people together around our shared democratic values and the rule of law — an approach that has delivered the biggest violent crime reduction in 50 years.”

The Republican retreat was also apparently something of a pageant to help Trump choose his 2024 running mate: Senators Marco Rubio (Fl.), J.D. Vance (Ohio) and Tim Scott (S.C.) were among those flaunting their stuff.
Lee Moran

George Conway Predicts How Trump's Team Will Act Toward Cohen

Conservative attorney and Trump critic George Conway criticized the Trump legal team's strategy of attacking Michael Cohen's credibility.

They are “making a huge mistake in going after Michael Cohen the way they have,” Conway told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Friday. “I mean, obviously, they feel the need to. It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him.”
Lee Moran

Sketch Artist Talks About Her Process In Trump Trial

Veteran courtroom artist Christine Cornell spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper about drawing the Trump trial and what colors she needs to use to draw the former president.

“He’s not an unusual-looking man except for there is a bright yellow that I use when I hit his hair,” she said. “That is just so much fun.”
Mollie Reilly

Catch Up On Last Week's Proceedings, Including Testimony From Hope Hicks

Here's everything that happened during week three of Trump's hush money trial:
