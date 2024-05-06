Testimony continues in former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial this week in New York.
Trump is facing 34 felony charges related to his purported efforts to conceal claims of extramarital affairs that emerged during his 2016 presidential campaign. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case centers on $130,000 in hush money paid to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. It also focuses on the role of Trump and his team in a “catch and kill” scheme whereby the National Enquirer, then run by David Pecker, buried negative stories about Trump, including one regarding an alleged affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Daniels is expected to testify during the trial, as is former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who spent time behind bars over his role in the hush money scheme.
Judge Juan Merchan is presiding over the trial. Trump’s legal team is led by Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles, while the prosecution is led by Susan Hoffinger and Joshua Steinglass.
Read live updates from the trial below:
Trump, Eric Trump Are In The Courtroom
Trump aide Boris Epshteyn is also here, sitting behind Eric.
Hello From The Courtroom
Trump’s Weekend: Rhetoric And Running Mates
Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, Trump didn't hold back, likening the Biden White House to a “Gestapo administration.”
“And it’s the only thing they have,” said Trump, according to audio obtained by The New York Times. “And it’s the only way they’re going to win, in their opinion, and it’s actually killing them. But it doesn’t bother me.”
On the comparison to Nazi Germany's secret police force, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates in a statement: “Instead of echoing the appalling rhetoric of fascists, lunching with Neo Nazis, and fanning debunked conspiracy theories that have cost brave police officer their lives, President Biden is bringing the American people together around our shared democratic values and the rule of law — an approach that has delivered the biggest violent crime reduction in 50 years.”
The Republican retreat was also apparently something of a pageant to help Trump choose his 2024 running mate: Senators Marco Rubio (Fl.), J.D. Vance (Ohio) and Tim Scott (S.C.) were among those flaunting their stuff.