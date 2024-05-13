LiveLast Update:

Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, Week 5: Live Updates

The former president's criminal trial continues in New York.
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

and

National Reporter, HuffPost

The jury overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial will hear more testimony in New York this week as it mulls the former president’s fate.

Trump faces 34 felony counts related to an alleged plot to cover up accusations of affairs he had with several women in 2016 as he ran for president. The case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, accuses Trump and his team of a “catch and kill” scheme hatched alongside the National Enquirer to pay for and bury negative coverage about the affairs.

The most egregious allegation centers around a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who testified last week and then mocked Trump on social media over his failure as of yet to take the stand in his own defense.

This week, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen — who was previously imprisoned over his role in the hush money plot — is expected to take the stand.

Judge Juan Merchan is on the bench presiding over the trial. Trump’s legal team includes Emil Bove, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles. The prosecution includes Susan Hoffinger, Joshua Steinglass, Christopher Conroy and Matthew Colangelo.

Read live updates from the trial below:

Sara Boboltz

‘The People Call Michael Cohen’

A grey-haired Cohen has now been sworn in as a witness.
Sara Boboltz

Judge Says Allen Weisselberg’s Severance Deal Can’t Be Introduced

In the ongoing question of whether or not ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg will be called to testify, Merchan provided one update Monday, saying that he would not allow Weisselberg’s severance agreement with the Trump Organization to come into evidence. It would be used to explain his absence, Merchan said, not to satisfy the prosecution’s burden of proof.
Marita Vlachou

Spencer Platt/AFP/Pool via Getty Images

Trump Pictured Inside The Courtroom

Trump was captured by pool photographers after taking a seat inside the courtroom ahead of Michael Cohen's testimony.
Sara Boboltz

Trump Enters Courtroom With Entourage

The former president entered the courtroom Monday with a larger-than-usual entourage. He was joined by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

After being booted from the courtroom last week for an alleged violation of the judge’s rules, pool photographers were allowed to snap Trump’s photo this morning.

Other regular trial attendees — Boris Epshteyn, Eric Trump, Jason Miller and Alina Habba — were also spotted.
Marita Vlachou

J. Scott Applewhite via Associated Press

J.D. Vance, Potential Trump VP Pick, Suggests Case Is Politically Motivated

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) on Sunday said the case against Trump is motivated by an effort to hurt him politically.

"The only thing that Alvin Bragg, the New York prosecutor's team thinks Donald Trump did wrong is that he ran for president in 2024 and he looks to be on the cusp of victory," Vance told CNN's "State of the Union." "That is the only thing that this is ultimately about. If you look at the underlying argument of the case, they can't even identify what it is that Donald Trump did. They said he committed a paperwork violation in the service of a crime, but they won't even specify the crime that he allegedly committed."

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records for trying "to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election."

While falsifying business records can be charged as a misdemeanor, the charge can be elevated to a felony "if there was an intent to commit or conceal a second crime," The Associated Press notes.

Bragg suggested that in this case Trump falsified business records to hide state and federal law violations.
Lee Moran

John Dean Questions 'Sophistication' Of Trump Team Tactic

During an appearance on CNN, Watergate figure John Dean questioned the effectiveness of one of the potential tactics of Trump's legal team in the criminal trial.

Read more on Dean's comments below.
Marita Vlachou

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Cohen Arrives

Michael Cohen has arrived at the Manhattan courthouse ahead of today's proceedings.
Marita Vlachou

Cohen: A Challenging Star Witness

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal fixer, is set to take the witness stand this morning in the former president's hush money trial.

While Cohen is one of the prosecution's main assets, "he also is as challenging a star witness as they come," Jennifer Peltz and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press write.

Read more below.
Andy Campbell

Catch Up On Last Week's Trial Updates, Including Testimony From Stormy Daniels

Adult film star Stormy Daniels took the stand last week, detailing an affair with the former president that included alleged attempts by Trump's team to kill the story with a hush money payment of $130,000.

HuffPost's Sara Boboltz was in the courtroom covering her testimony and other updates from trial. You can read last week's liveblog coverage here, and read Boboltz's takeaways from Daniels' testimony below.
