Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, Week 5: Live Updates

The jury overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial will hear more testimony in New York this week as it mulls the former president’s fate.
Trump faces 34 felony counts related to an alleged plot to cover up accusations of affairs he had with several women in 2016 as he ran for president. The case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, accuses Trump and his team of a “catch and kill” scheme hatched alongside the National Enquirer to pay for and bury negative coverage about the affairs.
The most egregious allegation centers around a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who testified last week and then mocked Trump on social media over his failure as of yet to take the stand in his own defense.
This week, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen — who was previously imprisoned over his role in the hush money plot — is expected to take the stand.
Judge Juan Merchan is on the bench presiding over the trial. Trump’s legal team includes Emil Bove, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles. The prosecution includes Susan Hoffinger, Joshua Steinglass, Christopher Conroy and Matthew Colangelo.
Read live updates from the trial below:
‘The People Call Michael Cohen’
Judge Says Allen Weisselberg’s Severance Deal Can’t Be Introduced
Trump Pictured Inside The Courtroom
Trump Enters Courtroom With Entourage
After being booted from the courtroom last week for an alleged violation of the judge’s rules, pool photographers were allowed to snap Trump’s photo this morning.
Other regular trial attendees — Boris Epshteyn, Eric Trump, Jason Miller and Alina Habba — were also spotted.
J.D. Vance, Potential Trump VP Pick, Suggests Case Is Politically Motivated
"The only thing that Alvin Bragg, the New York prosecutor's team thinks Donald Trump did wrong is that he ran for president in 2024 and he looks to be on the cusp of victory," Vance told CNN's "State of the Union." "That is the only thing that this is ultimately about. If you look at the underlying argument of the case, they can't even identify what it is that Donald Trump did. They said he committed a paperwork violation in the service of a crime, but they won't even specify the crime that he allegedly committed."
Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records for trying "to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election."
While falsifying business records can be charged as a misdemeanor, the charge can be elevated to a felony "if there was an intent to commit or conceal a second crime," The Associated Press notes.
Bragg suggested that in this case Trump falsified business records to hide state and federal law violations.