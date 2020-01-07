Twitter Users Greatly Amused After Trump Says, 'I Like To Obey The Law'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed off from previous comments that he was willing to destroy 52 cultural sites in Iran.

And he did it with an unintentional self-own comparable to when President Richard Nixon insisted, “I am not a crook,” in 1973.

Trump was answering reporters’ questions about his Twitter threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites when he admitted he probably wouldn’t go through with it since it’s a war crime and all.

“They are allowed to kill our people. They are allowed to maim our people, they’re allowed to blow up everything that we have, and there’s nothing that stops them,” the president said. “We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage.”

Then he added, without irony, “And you know what? If that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”

Watch for yourself:

Trump responds to a question about his statement on bombing cultural sites: If that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law pic.twitter.com/ynsASku939 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 7, 2020

Considering Trump’s M.O. his whole life has been to show that the rules don’t apply to him, many Twitter users had a field day mocking the president’s probable fib.

