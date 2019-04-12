Trump Uses 9/11 Footage To Advance Right-Wing Attacks On Ilhan Omar

It’s unclear whether Trump’s administration made the video or if he harvested it from another account.

Trump joins a chorus of conservative media voices that have tried to paint Omar saying “some people did something” during that speech as being flippant about Sept. 11. In reality, Omar was speaking about why the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) ramped up its efforts to combat Islamophobia in the wake of the attacks.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar, a freshman lawmaker who is one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, said during a speech to CAIR members.

The video Trump posted includes footage of the planes crashing into the towers despite broadcast networks moving away from showing that specific imagery in recent years. Research has shown that just watching footage of the Sept. 11 attacks can be enough to trigger clinically diagnosable stress responses in people, even those who were nowhere near the attacks when they happened.

Trump has repeatedly put a target on Omar, a frequent recipient of far-right attacks attempting to paint her as a foreigner who sympathizes with Muslim extremists. Some have gone as far as to connect her to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks via an inflammatory poster hung up in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Last week, Trump mocked her during a speech just one day after a man proclaiming that he “loves the president” was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill her.