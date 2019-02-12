“We have to always be willing to step back and think through criticism, just as I expect people to hear me when others attack me for my identity,” Omar wrote in a statement Monday. “This is why I unequivocally apologize.”

But the president claimed Tuesday that Omar’s apology was “lame” and that her comments are “deep-seated in her heart.”

“She didn’t mean a word of it,” Trump said of her apology.

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.