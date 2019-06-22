President Donald Trump said he believes he will win the 2020 election “easier” if Democrats initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Trump if impeachment is actually “good politics” for him in a preview clip of their interview that is scheduled to air on Sunday’s broadcast of “Meet The Press.”

“I think I win the election easier,” Trump claimed to Todd. “But, you know, I’m not sure that I like having it.”

Trump also told Todd he thought House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had staved off growing calls from within her own party to launch the process “because I think she feels that I will win much easier.”

Check out the preview clip here:

Pelosi last month explained to late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel why she believed Trump actually wants Democrats to impeach him.

“The silver lining for him is, then he believes that he would be exonerated by the [Republican-controlled] United States Senate,” said Pelosi. “And there’s a school of thought that says, ‘if the Senate acquits you, why bring up charges against him in the private sector when he’s no longer president?’ So when we go through with our case, it’s got to be ironclad.”