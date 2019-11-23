Former Ethics Chief Slams 'Preposterous' Trump Fundraising For His Senate 'Jurors'

Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, is dumbfounded that President Donald Trump is cranking up his fundraising efforts on behalf of senators who will likely soon serve as his “jurors” in an impeachment trial.

“The accused is helping jurors raise money,” Shaub tweeted, referring to the president and lawmakers. “Does it get any more preposterous that that?”

The accused is helping jurors raise money. Does it get any more preposterous than that?https://t.co/49LV4AvZbE — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 22, 2019

Shaub, who served under former President Barack Obama and Trump, was reacting to a story in Politico last month headlined: “Trump Lures GOP Senators on Impeachment With Cold Cash.”

Politico reported that Trump was using his fundraising clout to aid loyal senators facing tough reelection battles and who are backing a Republican resolution condemning the impeachment investigation as “unprecedented and undemocratic.”

Earlier this week, Trump was relaxed and smiling with his Republican critics Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, among the only three Republican senators who aren’t backing the anti-impeachment resolution. Romney called lunch with Trump on Thursday “delightful” — even though the president addressed the impeachment issue, according to the senator.

The Washington Post also reported Friday that Trump has launched a “charm offensive” on lawmakers who could decide his future. Part of that campaign is inviting them to “play” at Camp David.

The idea to use the presidential retreat to woo House Republicans came from acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney as the impeachment inquiry got underway, according to the Post.

Since then, Mulvaney and other top officials have hosted weekend getaways for Republicans, complete with campfires, hiking and shooting the breeze. Trump often phones in to talk to visiting lawmakers, the Post reported.

Trump has met with or reached out to 100 House Republicans since the impeachment process began, while 50 of the 53 Senate Republicans have attended a White House lunch. More than 40 House Republicans have made the trip to Camp David, according to the Post.

Though lawmakers are often blown away by a visit to the historic spot, Trump doesn’t get it, according to the newspaper. When Mulvaney first suggested the Camp David trips, the Post reported, Trump asked: “Who would want to go there?”