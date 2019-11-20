Donald Trump And Impeachment Cast Shadow Over Democratic Presidential Debate

Christopher Aluka Berry / Reuters From left, the four tpolling leaders -- Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders -- did not get into the contentious clashes that had been expected.

Democratic presidential candidates have tried to avoid dwelling on President Donald Trump and the impeachment process on the campaign trail ― and voters in the early primary and caucus states have largely obliged them.

But on Wednesday night, the president, the scandal slowly engulfing his administration and the effect he has had on the country’s political culture exerted influence on the fifth Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta.

More than in previous debates, the moderators ― from MSNBC and The Washington Post ― pushed the candidates back, time and again, to the matter of how to handle Trump and the aftermath of his presidency. And the candidates, prepared as they were to stress their preferred policy issues, found creative ways to bring the conversation back to their core message.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s response to the first debate question about how she would cajole her Republican colleagues into throwing Trump out of office in an impeachment trial in the Senate was a case in point. After dispensing with the question quickly ― she would recommend that they read special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump’s conduct ― Warren pivoted to her anti-corruption message.

The senator from Massachusetts noted that the Trump administration’s European Union ambassador, Gordon Sondland, whose explosive testimony in the House on Wednesday prompted discussion of impeachment, had received his post because he donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration.

Warren reminded the audience that she has promised not to grant diplomatic posts to campaign donors and invited her fellow candidates to make that promise as well.

“I asked everyone who’s running for president to join me in that, and not a single person has so far,” she declared. “I hope what we saw today during the testimony means lots of people will sign on and say we are not going to give away these ambassador posts to the highest bidder.”

After the exchange on impeachment, Trump reappeared in the debate several minutes later in the form of a discussion about polarization.

Asked whether it was appropriate for supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to chant “Lock him up” about Trump at his rallies, Sanders declined to condemn such conduct.

“The people of this country are catching on to the degree that this president thinks he is above the law,” Sanders said. “And what the American people are saying, ‘Nobody is above the law.’”

Former Vice President Joe Biden would not say if, once Trump is out of office, he would prosecute the former president or decline to do so to avoid reigniting the country’s partisan tensions. He insisted that it would be up to his Department of Justice, which would function independently.

But, in keeping with his self-styled image as a healer and unifier, Biden condemned, unprompted, the chants of “Lock him up” heard at Sanders rallies.

“Look, we have to bring this country together. Let’s start talking civilly to people,” Biden said.

Thanks in part to the moderators’ crisp, personalized questions and balanced form of skepticism, the debate featured far fewer fireworks among the four poll leaders ― Warren, Sanders, Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ― than previous rumbles.

Warren, who has struggled for weeks to shake off questions about the evolving details of her “Medicare for All” plan, got a chance to refocus the discussion on what she sees as the benefits of it. And both Biden and Buttigieg made their case that her plan would be too coercive and unrealistic. But, unlike in previous debates, the exchange did not last more than a few minutes and did not devolve into an extended back and forth.

Instead, candidates got the chance to discuss a number of other kitchen-table economic issues that had received shorter shrift in previous forums, including paid family leave, child care and housing.

Warren, whose sweet spot is precisely in these areas, got the chance to discuss her wealth tax at length and how it would generate revenue for universal child care and preschool.

“I’m tired of freeloading billionaires. I think it’s time that we ask those at the very top to pay more so that every single one of our children gets more,” she declared.

The fast-moving yet substance-heavy format was particularly forgiving for candidates whose low standing in the polls gave them something extra to prove on Wednesday night.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California got the chance to discuss her paid family leave plan, which she said was tailored to accommodate parents who have children later in life. The six-month duration of her new benefit, she said, is deliberately generous to account for the fact that parents of young children in their 30s and 40s may also be caring for their aging parents, and that this dual obligation falls disproportionately on women.

“Many women are having to make a very difficult choice: whether they’re going to leave a profession for which they have a passion to care for their family, or whether they are going to give up a paycheck that is part of what that family relies on,” she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.