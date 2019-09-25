Trump Baselessly Claims Obama Asked Foreign Leaders For Intel On Him

Trump went on: “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you could look into it ... it sounds horrible to me.”

Trump was referring to Hunter Biden, who began working with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma in 2014, while his father was serving in the Obama administration. The prosecution he referenced was a Ukrainian investigation into Burisma, which ended without any convictions.

Despite Trump’s assertions, the Bidens have not been accused of legal wrongdoing related to the company.

Trump also asked Zelensky to meet with Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor now serving as Trump’s private attorney, and to speak with Attorney General William Barr to discuss the investigation.

Trump insisted at his Wednesday press conference that the phone call was “perfect” and that anything the Democrats have to say about is “phony” and a “witch hunt.”

“When they look at the information, it’s a joke,” he said. “Impeachment for that?”

He also cast doubt on the trustworthiness of the whistleblower.

“The so-called whistleblower, the one that didn’t have any first class or first-rate or second-tier information from what I understand, you’ll have to figure that out for yourself,” he said.