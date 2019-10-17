Donald Trump appears to dictate his bizarre letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in spoof audio that’s going viral.

Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik, who portrayed the U.S. commander-in-chief on Comedy Central’s “The President Show,” voiced the “leaked” clip that he shared to Twitter on Wednesday.

Atamanuik, in character as the president, mispronounced various words and called the Turkish capital of Ankara by the name “Anakin” in the comedy bit.

Check out the audio here:

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill immediately responded to the tweet:

It sounds much more rational when read aloud, doesn't it?#MaybeInTheTwilightZone 🤪 https://t.co/glZinV3elo — Mark Hamillween (@HamillHimself) October 16, 2019

Many people initially thought that Trump’s Oct. 9 missive to his Turkish counterpart, in which he warned Erdogan against invading northern Syria, was fake.

“Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy ― and I will,” Trump wrote. “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool! I will call you later,” he concluded the latter.