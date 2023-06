Trump Indictment: Live Updates On Mar-A-Lago Documents Case

In just a few short hours since news first broke of Trump’s indictment, Democratic and Republican lawmakers have a lot to say about the former president.Some expressed support and sympathy for the former president after hearing of his indictment.“Sad day for America. God Bless President Trump,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tweeted When asked about Trump’s indictment, 2024 presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told Fox News that he will “continue to pray that justice prevails.”“We look at every case based on evidence in America,” Scott said, according to NBC News . “Every person is presumed innocent, not guilty, and what we’ve seen over the last several years is the weaponization of the Department of Justice against the former president.”House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also spoke out in support of Trump — and dragged President Joe Biden’s name into it.“It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades,” McCarthy tweeted He continued: “I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”Meanwhile, GOP 2024 presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson denounced Trump’s actions, emphasizing that the former president should end his campaign.“While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction,” Hutchinson said in the statement. “This reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect the office and end his campaign."Others took it upon themselves to resurface the former president's dicey past, including his two impeachments and a prior indictment in New York.“The former twice-impeached president is now twice-indicted,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) tweeted , referencing Trump’s indictment in March by the federal grand jury in New York City in connection with payments of hush money to Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election."For four years, he acted like he was above the law. But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today, he has been,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tweeted