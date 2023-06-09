Trump Indictment: Live Updates On Mar-A-Lago Documents Case

The indictment raises the very real possibility that Trump could face prison time and the extreme -- but legally possible -- notion that the former president could run for office while behind bars.A clear criminal record isn’t a requirement to run for president, only that a candidate be at least 35 years old and be a natural-born citizen who has lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years.More than 100 years ago, socialist Eugene Debs ran from prison and received almost a million votes. Were Trump to actually be jailed and win reelection, the outcome would be unprecedented. But legal scholars generally think his obligations as president would outweigh a criminal conviction and put any sentence on hold.