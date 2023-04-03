Fox News Panelist Claims No One Will Run For Office If Trump Is Indicted

A Fox News panelist tried to warn the world about the unintended consequence of Donald Trump’s indictment, not realizing her dubious reasoning would lead to an unintended consequence for her: savage Twitter mockery.

Trump is set to be indicted Tuesday in New York, but on Monday, Fox News contributor Gerri Willis tried to suggest that indicting the former president in regard to crimes he may have committed will send a bad message to other people considering running for higher office.

“I think you’re going to face more of a lack of leadership because of what’s going on right now,” Willis claimed. “People are not going to want to run for office if this is where it goes!”

Willis then implied that the money politicians make isn’t worth the hassle that comes with running for higher office.

“Nobody would want to do that!” Willis said. “You know, you’re not making a lot of money. The downsides are so much bigger than the possible upsides. So we are kind of signing our own death warrant.”

Fox's Gerri Willis on Trump indictment: "People are not going to want to run for office if this is where it goes... You’re not making a lot of money. The downsides are so much bigger than the possible upsides. We are kind of signing our own death warrant." pic.twitter.com/jwmZ10eIYL — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 3, 2023

Willis may have thought she was making a grand statement akin to “if they come for Trump, they will come for you,” but many Twitter users noted it sounded more like, “People won’t run for office if they aren’t allowed to commit crimes.”

And, yes, she was thoroughly mocked for the suggestion.

Damn it! They’ve taken all the personal gain and lust for power out of the Presidency! All that’s left is the opportunity to good for the nation!

It’s basically worthless now! https://t.co/u9HPJejVTt — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 3, 2023

Man, what will we come to if people don't run for office to make money?



What kind of people will run for office if politicians are held accountable for their actions?



That's just crazy talk. https://t.co/9bhxvypa8J — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) April 3, 2023

You mean, people who have shady pasts will be deterred from seeking office?



OH NO. https://t.co/ebrDkx8n1h — Dread Pirate Sex Badger Actual 🦡 (@BadgerCult) April 3, 2023

Who’s gonna want to be president if you can’t be crimey — right, @GerriWillisFBN? https://t.co/3pEoa2dKMV — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) April 3, 2023

Reducing the number of people who run for office for the money sounds great. https://t.co/EDG4BaQz8d — Will Greenwald is Testing Something (@AggroWill) April 3, 2023