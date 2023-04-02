What's Hot

Elon Musk Loses Appeals Court Ruling On 2018 Union-Busting Tweet

How Republicans Are Using The Nashville Shooting To Further Their Anti-Trans Agenda

LeBron James Burns Elon Musk’s Twitter Scheme With Slam Dunk Of A Tweet

Jimmy Fallon Buries His Head In His Hands Over New Trump Gaffe

Desi Lydic Brutally Mocks Conservative Tears Over Trump Indictment

Judy Blume Annihilates Book Ban Efforts With Scathing Takedown

Carole Baskin Selling 'Big Cat Rescue' And Moving Animals To Arkansas Refuge

Maggie Haberman Reveals How Former Trump Org Employees Celebrated Trump Indictment

Christina Aguilera Thanks Her LGBTQ Friends For This 'Dirrty' Skill ― And More

'Window Into History': Tapes Detail LBJ's Stolen Election

Daniel Radcliffe Reiterates His Support For Transgender Youth In A Powerful Way

This Under-The-Radar Wisconsin Race Has Big Implications For The State’s Future

EntertainmentDonald Trumpsaturday night liveSNL

Trump Teases Tracks From His New 'Legal Defense Fund' Album In 'SNL' Cold Open

The former president (played by James Austin Johnson) followed up his J6 Choir song with covers of hits on "Saturday Night Live."
Ben Blanchet

Former President Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) found a musical method to support his “legal defense fund” in the wake of a Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of him in a “Saturday Night Live” cold open.

Johnson’s Trump, who opened the sketch with a nod to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” dropped an “April Fools” and claimed he wouldn’t rile up his base in the wake of the historic indictment on Thursday.

The former president then touted his “Justice for All” song with the J6 Choir before revealing his upcoming album “Now That’s What I Call My Legal Defense Fund” a.k.a. “Trump Bopz.”

The album included “30 classic covers, all horrible” like ones of The Black Crowes’ “Hard to Handle” and Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic.”

He also looped in special guests including Don King (played by Kenan Thompson) for a cover of “Islands In The Stream” and Donald Trump Jr. (played by Mikey Day) for a cover of “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.”

“Wow, Dad, this is really emotional. Might be the last time I see you,” Day said.

“From your mouth to God’s ears,” replied Johnson before the two took on the Ice Spice and PinkPantheress song.

You can hear more of Trump’s covers in the “SNL” clip below.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community