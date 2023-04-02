Trump Teases Tracks From His New 'Legal Defense Fund' Album In 'SNL' Cold Open

Former President Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) found a musical method to support his “legal defense fund” in the wake of a Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of him in a “Saturday Night Live” cold open.

Johnson’s Trump, who opened the sketch with a nod to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” dropped an “April Fools” and claimed he wouldn’t rile up his base in the wake of the historic indictment on Thursday.

Advertisement

The former president then touted his “Justice for All” song with the J6 Choir before revealing his upcoming album “Now That’s What I Call My Legal Defense Fund” a.k.a. “Trump Bopz.”

The album included “30 classic covers, all horrible” like ones of The Black Crowes’ “Hard to Handle” and Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic.”

He also looped in special guests including Don King (played by Kenan Thompson) for a cover of “Islands In The Stream” and Donald Trump Jr. (played by Mikey Day) for a cover of “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.”

“Wow, Dad, this is really emotional. Might be the last time I see you,” Day said.

“From your mouth to God’s ears,” replied Johnson before the two took on the Ice Spice and PinkPantheress song.

Advertisement

You can hear more of Trump’s covers in the “SNL” clip below.