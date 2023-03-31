Jimmy Fallon Flips '80s Anthem On Its Head For Donald Trump Indictment

Jimmy Fallon marked Donald Trump’s indictment with a musical number.
“The Tonight Show” host on Thursday edited the former president into The Pointer Sisters’ 1982 hit “I’m So Excited.”
In the spoof video, Trump whines about being charged in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case. “I’m so indicted, and I just can’t hide it, I’m about to go to jail and I don’t like it,” he appears to sing.
Advertisement
There are also cameos from his son Donald Trump Jr., former Vice President Mike Pence, Fox News’ Sean Hannity and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Watch the video here:
Compare it to the original here: